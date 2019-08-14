Akumin Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Akumin Inc. (TSX: AKU, AKU.U) ("Akumin" or the "Corporation") announced today its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 ("Q2 Fiscal 2019", respectively).

Summary Consolidated Financial Results (in thousands, except for per share amounts)



3-month

period ended

Jun. 30, 2019 3-month

period ended

Jun. 30, 2018 6-month

period ended

Jun. 30, 2019 6-month

period ended

Jun. 30, 2018 RVUs 1,163 756 2,229 1,422 Revenue 53,985 36,774 101,536 70,200 EBITDA (1) 11,244 5,186 23,288 9,890 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 12,290 8,260 21,542 15,068 EPS –Diluted (0.01) 0.02 0.02 0.05 Adjusted EPS – Diluted (1) 0.06 0.06 0.11 0.11











(1) See "Non-IFRS Measures" below.

Commenting on the Q2 Fiscal 2019 financial results, Riadh Zine, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, said, "The quarter ending June 30, 2019 represents another fiscal quarter of growth and financial performance in-line with management's expectation, including revenue of $54.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $12.3 million.

"Akumin's volume in Q2 Fiscal 2019 was approximately 1,163,000 RVUs, compared to approximately 756,000 RVUs in Q2 Fiscal 2018, an increase of 54%. On an organic volume basis, RVUs increased by 5% compared to Q2 Fiscal 2018. The Corporation reports the volume of procedures performed in its diagnostic imaging centers based on relative-value units, or RVUs, instead of the number of procedures. RVUs are a standardized measure of value used in the U.S. Medicare reimbursement formula for physician services which provides weighting to distinguish the complexity of different procedures.

Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted or comparable basis, are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures" and "Selected Consolidated Financial Information" of this press release for further details. The Corporation's consolidated financial statements for Fiscal 2018 and related management's discussion and analysis are available under Akumin's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Akumin

Akumin is a leading provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States with a network of owned and/or operated imaging centers located in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Illinois, Kansas and Georgia. By combining our clinical expertise with the latest advances in technology and information systems, our centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and may reduce unnecessary invasive procedures, minimizing the cost and amount of care for patients. Our imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography (PET), ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), mammography, and other interventional procedures.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures. These non-IFRS measures are not recognized measures under the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these non-IFRS measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. We use non-IFRS financial measures, including "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Akumin". These non-IFRS measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Our management uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts, and to determine components of management compensation. Definitions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to the relevant reported measures can be found in our Management's Discussion and Analysis dated August 13, 2019 available at www.sedar.com.

We define such non-IFRS measures as follows:

"EBITDA" means net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Corporation before interest expense (net), income tax expense (recovery) and depreciation and amortization.

"Adjusted EBITDA" means EBITDA, as further adjusted for stock-based compensation, impairment of property and equipment, provisions for certain credit losses, settlement costs, provisions, acquisition-related and public offering costs, gains (losses) in the period, one-time adjustments and IFRS 16 impact on leases.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" means Adjusted EBITDA divided by the revenue in the period.

"Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Akumin" means Adjusted EBITDA less depreciation and amortization and interest expense (excluding IFRS 16 impact on depreciation and interest expense), taxed at Akumin's estimated effective tax rate, which is a blend of U.S. federal and state statutory tax rates for Akumin for the period.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Akumin as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2019, which is available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Akumin; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Akumin expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

< Financial tables follow. >

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(in thousands) Three-month period

ended

Jun 30, 2019 Three-month period

ended

Jun 30, 2018 Service fees – net of allowances and discounts 53,410 36,064 Other revenue 575 710 Revenue 53,985 36,774





Employee compensation 18,861 12,309 Reading fees 7,780 4,995 Rent and utilities 2,306 3,710 Third party services and professional fees 3,963 2,786 Administrative 2,933 2,597 Medical supplies and other expenses 1,675 1,418 Depreciation and amortization 6,635 2,164 Stock-based compensation 935 1,424 Interest expense 5,300 1,379 Impairment of property and equipment - 451 Settlement costs (recoveries) (14) 76 Acquisition related costs 1,764 486 Public offering costs - 709 Financial instruments revaluation and other (gains) losses 1,994 (72) Income (loss) before income taxes (147) 2,342 Income tax provision 270 207 Non-controlling interests 544 699 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Akumin (961) 1,436

Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Three-month period

ended

Jun 30, 2019 Three-month period

ended

Jun 30, 2018 Revenue 53,985 36,774 Less:



Employee compensation 18,861 12,309 Reading fees 7,780 4,995 Rent and utilities 2,306 3,710 Third party services and professional fees 3,963 2,786 Administrative 2,933 2,597 Medical supplies and other expenses 1,675 1,418 IFRS 16 impact on leases 3,633 - Sub-total 41,151 27,815 Non-controlling interests 544 699 Adjusted EBITDA 12,290 8,260 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 23% 22%

(in thousands) Six-month period

ended

Jun 30, 2019 Six-month period

ended

Jun 30, 2018 Service fees – net of allowances and discounts 100,365 68,927 Other revenue 1,171 1,273 Revenue 101,536 70,200





Employee compensation 36,664 23,654 Reading fees 14,767 9,653 Rent and utilities 4,199 7,169 Third party services and professional fees 7,515 5,703 Administrative 5,644 4,582 Medical supplies and other expenses 3,142 2,720 Depreciation and amortization 12,765 4,272 Stock-based compensation 1,953 3,041 Interest expense 8,770 2,719 Impairment of property and equipment - 638 Settlement costs (recoveries) (1,231) 129 Acquisition related costs 2,550 663 Public offering costs - 814 Financial instruments revaluation and other (gains) losses 2,052 (107) Income before income taxes 2,746 4,550 Income tax provision 545 303 Non-controlling interests 993 1,651 Net income attributable to shareholders of Akumin 1,208 2,596

Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Six-month period

ended

Jun 30, 2019 Six-month period

ended

Jun 30, 2018 Revenue 101,536 70,200 Less:



Employee compensation 36,664 23,654 Reading fees 14,767 9,653 Rent and utilities 4,199 7,169 Third party services and professional fees 7,515 5,703 Administrative 5,644 4,582 Medical supplies and other expenses 3,142 2,720 IFRS 16 impact on leases 7,070 - Sub-total 79,001 53,481 Non-controlling interests 993 1,651 Adjusted EBITDA 21,542 15,068 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 21% 21%

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

(in thousands) Three-month period

ended

Jun 30, 2019 Three-month period

ended

Jun 30, 2018 Six-month period

ended

Jun 30, 2019 Six-month period

ended

Jun 30, 2018 Net income (loss) attributable

to shareholders of Akumin (961) 1,436 1,208 2,596 Income tax provision 270 207 545 303 Depreciation and amortization 6,635 2,164 12,765 4,272 Interest expense 5,300 1,379 8,770 2,719 EBITDA 11,244 5,186 23,288 9,890 Adjustments:







Stock-based compensation 935 1,424 1,953 3,041 Impairment of property and equipment - 451 - 638 Settlement costs (recoveries) (14) 76 (1,231) 129 Acquisition-related costs 1,764 486 2,550 663 Public offering costs - 709 - 814 Financial instruments revaluation and other (gains) losses 1,994 (72) 2,052 (107) Sub-total 15,923 8,260 28,612 15,068 IFRS 16 impact on leases (3,633) - (7,070) - Adjusted EBITDA 12,290 8,260 21,542 15,068 Revenue 53,985 36,774 101,536 70,200 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 23% 22% 21% 21%









Adjusted EBITDA 12,290 8,260 21,542 15,068 Less:







Depreciation and amortization 6,635 2,164 12,765 4,272 Interest expense 5,300 1,379 8,770 2,719 Add:







IFRS 16 impact on depreciation and interest expense 4,793 - 9,383 - Sub-total 5,148 4,717 9,390 8,077 Effective tax rate (1) 24.3% 24.7% 24.3% 24.7% Tax effect 1,248 1,165 2,277 1,995 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of Akumin 3,900 3,552 7,113 6,082

(1) Effective tax rate is the U.S. federal and state blended statutory tax rate estimated for Akumin for the period.

