Akumin Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results, Revised FY23 Financial Outlook and Establishment of Special Committee

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) (TSX: AKU) (" Akumin " or the " Company "), a national partner of choice for U.S. hospitals, health systems and physician groups, with comprehensive solutions addressing outsourced radiology and oncology service-line needs, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Akumin delivered second quarter same-store volume performance on a consolidated basis as follows:

+3.1% for MRI



+16.5% for PET/CT



+3.4% for Oncology Patient Starts

The Company reported revenue totaling $184.8 million for the second quarter, a $7.3 million or 4% decrease over the second quarter of last year.

for the second quarter, a or 4% decrease over the second quarter of last year. Net loss was $96.4 million for the second quarter, an increase in net loss of $70.3 million , compared to the prior year period. This quarter's net loss included a goodwill impairment charge of $53.5 million related to the Radiology division.

for the second quarter, an increase in net loss of , compared to the prior year period. This quarter's net loss included a goodwill impairment charge of related to the Radiology division. Akumin generated $26.5 million of Adjusted EBITDA* (as defined below) for the second quarter, an $11.7 million or 31% decrease over the second quarter of last year.



*For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".



Summary Consolidated Financial Results (in thousands, except for per share amounts)



3-month period

ended June 30, 2023 3-month period

ended June 30, 2022 6-month period

ended June 30, 2023 6-month period

ended June 30, 2022 Total MRI Scans 221 225 438 439 Total PET-CT Scans 37 33 72 65 Total Oncology Patient Starts 2.523 2.588 5.133 5.132 Revenue $184,840 $192,128 $372,432 $378,391 Net Loss ($96,411) ($26,079) ($125,601) ($52,511) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $26,527 $38,184 $59,668 $70,202 EPS –Diluted $(1.07) $(0.34) $(1.46) $(0.69)

(1) See "Non-GAAP Measures" below.



Commenting on the quarterly results, Riadh Zine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, "We experienced some challenges in the second quarter of 2023 that negatively impacted our financial results. Relative to the second quarter of last year, our Adjusted EBITDA was effected by the following: i) radiology revenues were down $4.6 million mainly due to the ongoing closure of our Port Charlotte facility and delays in equipment delivery for new mobile customers; ii) our oncology revenues were down $2.7 million due to reduced revenues from a certain customer related to an unresolved contract discrepancy, and delayed collections related to isolated customer liquidity issues; and iii) our expenses increased $3.9 million largely due to an increase in the cost and use of specialty tracers as well as general cost inflation, particularly in medical supplies. In addition, despite some early signs of improvement in first quarter of 2023, we continue to face an ongoing labor shortage in certain geographic markets, particularly with respect to clinical staff, which negatively impacted our ability to deliver higher same-store volume growth.

"Notwithstanding the operational challenges we face, we remain focused on the digitization of our business and the deployment of our remote clinical capabilities, which together with business development initiatives we have underway, will deliver significant benefits in 2024 and beyond. We continue to see strong demand for our services and significant partnership interest from hospitals and health systems which underscores the value of the Akumin platform." Zine continued.

Revised Full-Year 2023 Financial Outlook

Commenting on the financial outlook for the full year ending December 31, 2023, Zine said, "We have revised our 2023 financial guidance given the challenges experienced during this quarter and assumed that we will continue to be negatively impacted for the balance of 2023. Our updated guidance also includes a reduction in capital expenditures to reflect certain equipment delivery delays and to ensure optimal and efficient deployment of equipment. While we remain confident that our platform will deliver results as we originally anticipated in our previous 2023 guidance, we now expect that performance will not be achieved until 2024, and as a result the revised financial results of the Company for 2023 will be as follows:



Akumin Full-Year 2023 Guidance Revenue $740-750mm Adjusted EBITDA (1) $120-130mm Capex (2) $40-$50mm

(1) See "Non-GAAP Measures" below. (2) Including $26mm of growth Capex.



The Company also notes that its Board of Directors has formed a Special Committee to explore strategic initiatives related to its capital structure. The Special Committee is diligently evaluating potential solutions. There can be no assurance that the Special Committee's review process will result in any transaction or other alternative and there is no set timetable for the strategic review process and the Company does not intend to provide updates unless or until the Board of Directors approves a specific action or otherwise determines that disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted or comparable basis, are non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Measures" and "Selected Consolidated Financial Information" of this press release for further details.

About Akumin

Akumin is a national partner of choice for U.S. hospitals, health systems and physician groups, with comprehensive solutions addressing outsourced radiology and oncology service-line needs. Akumin provides (1) fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services through a network of 180 owned and/or operated imaging locations; and (2) outpatient radiology and oncology services and solutions to approximately 1,000 hospitals and health systems across 48 states. By combining clinical and operational expertise with the latest advances in technology and information systems, Akumin facilitates more efficient and effective diagnosis and treatment for patients and their providers. Akumin's imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography (PET and PET/CT), ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), mammography, and other interventional procedures; cancer care services include a full suite of radiation therapy and related offerings. For more information, visit www.akumin.com and www.alliancehealthcareservices-us.com .

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release refers to certain non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not recognized measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles (" GAAP ") and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Although the Company provides guidance for adjusted EBITDA, it is not able to provide guidance for net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Certain elements of the composition of net income, including equity-based compensation, are not predictable, making it impractical for us to provide guidance on net income or to reconcile our adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information regarding net income, which could be material to future results.

There is unlikely to be comparable or similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these non-GAAP measures are provided as additional information to complement those GAAP measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under GAAP. We use non-GAAP financial measures, including "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" (each as defined below). These non-GAAP measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP measures. We believe the use of these non-GAAP measures, along with GAAP financial measures, enhances the reader's understanding of our operating results and is useful to us and to investors in comparing performance with competitors, estimating enterprise value, and making investment decisions. We also believe that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Our management uses non-GAAP measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the relevant reported measures can be found in "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and in our Form 10-Q filed August 9, 2023 available in our public disclosure at www.sec.gov and www.sedar.com .

We define such non-GAAP measures as follows:

"EBITDA" means net income (loss) before interest expense (net), income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization.

"Adjusted EBITDA" means EBITDA, as further adjusted for impairment charges, restructuring charges, severance and related costs, settlements and related costs (recoveries), stock-based compensation, loss (gain) on sale of accounts receivable, capital structure initiatives, fair value adjustment on derivative, deferred rent expense, and items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core/ongoing operations.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" means Adjusted EBITDA divided by the total revenue in the period.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, such statements or information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Akumin as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 10-Q filed August 9, 2023, which is available at www.sec.gov and www.sedar.com . These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Akumin; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Akumin expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

<Financial tables follow.>

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(in thousands) Three-month period ended June 30, 2023 Three-month period ended June 30, 2022 $ Change % Change Revenue $ 184,840 $ 192,128 $ (7,288) -4 %









Employee compensation 68,302 72,021 (3,719) -5 % Third party services and professional

fees 32,091 29,919 2,172 7 % Rent and utilities 12,780 12,742 38 0 % Reading fees 11,953 11,788 165 1 % Administrative 12,944 11,467 1,477 13 % Medical supplies and other expenses 20,425 16,637 3,788 23 % Depreciation and amortization 35,015 25,200 9,815 39 % Impairment charges 53,460 - 53,460 n/m Restructuring charges 944 7,244 (6,300) -87 % Severance and related costs 22 5,559 (5,537) -100 % Settlements, recoveries and related

costs 465 814 (349) -43 % Stock-based compensation 441 758 (317) -42 % Other operating expense (income),

net 477 586 (109) -19 % Interest expense 31,164 29,290 1,874 6 % Other non-operating expense

(income), net 2,346 (2,335) 4,681 -200 % Loss before income taxes (97,989) (29,562) (68,427) 231 % Income tax benefit (1,578) (3,483) 1,905 -55 % Non-controlling interests 241 4,390 (4,149) -95 % Net loss attributable to common

stockholders $ (96,652) $ (30,469) $ (66,183) 217 %

(in thousands) Six-month period ended June 30, 2023 Six-month period ended June 30, 2022 $ Change % Change Revenue $ 372,432 $ 378,391 $ (5,959) -2 %









Employee compensation 139,829 147,148 (7,319) -5 % Third party services and professional

fees 62,920 59,096 3,824 6 % Rent and utilities 25,121 25,219 (98) 0 % Reading fees 23,552 23,286 266 1 % Administrative 23,365 23,091 274 1 % Medical supplies and other expenses 39,275 31,895 7,380 23 % Depreciation and amortization 58,008 49,931 8,077 16 % Impairment charges 53,460 - 53,460 n/m Restructuring charges 6,680 7,324 (644) -9 % Severance and related costs (27) 7,797 (7,824) -100 % Settlements, recoveries and related

costs 1,913 677 1,236 183 % Stock-based compensation 840 1,819 (979) -54 % Other operating expense (income),

net (274) 579 (853) -147 % Interest expense 61,861 57,971 3,890 7 % Other non-operating expense

(income), net 2,214 (2,011) 4,225 -210 % Loss before income taxes (126,305) (55,431) (70,874) 128 % Income tax benefit (704) (2,920) 2,216 -76 % Non-controlling interests 6,199 8,769 (2,570) -29 % Net loss attributable to common

stockholders $ (131,800) $ (61,280) $ (70,520) 115 %



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands) Three-month period ended June 30, 2023 Three-month period ended June 30, 2022 Net loss $ (96,411) $ (26,079) Income tax benefit (1,578) (3,483) Depreciation and amortization 35,015 25,200 Interest expense 31,164 29,290 EBITDA (31,810) 24,928 Adjustments:



Impairment charges 53,460 - Restructuring charges 944 7,244 Severance and related costs 22 5,559 Settlements, recoveries and related costs 465 814 Stock-based compensation 441 758 Loss on sale of accounts receivable 922 - Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment, net (348) 170 Capital structure initiatives 1,912 - Acquisition-related costs 155 86 Fair value adjustment on derivative (258) (1,009) Deferred rent expense(1) (43) 247 Other, net 665 (613) Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,527 $ 38,184 Revenue 184,840 192,128 Adjusted EBITDA Margin(2) 14 % 20 %

(1) Deferred rent expense is defined as operating lease cost less operating cash flows from operating leases and adjusted for any prepayments or related items. (2) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by the total revenue in the period.

(in thousands) Six-month period ended June 30, 2023 Six-month period ended June 30, 2022 Net loss $ (125,601) $ (52,511) Income tax benefit (704) (2,920) Depreciation and amortization 58,008 49,931 Interest expense 61,861 57,971 EBITDA (6,436) 52,471 Adjustments:



Impairment charges 53,460 - Restructuring charges 6,680 7,324 Severance and related costs (27) 7,797 Settlements, recoveries and related costs 1,913 677 Stock-based compensation 840 1,819 Loss on sale of accounts receivable 1,046 - Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment, net (417) 372 Capital structure initiatives 1,912 - Acquisition-related costs 298 468 Fair value adjustment on derivative (301) (839) Deferred rent expense(1) 142 579 Other, net 558 (466) Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,668 $ 70,202 Revenue 372,432 378,391 Adjusted EBITDA Margin(2) 16 % 19 %

(1) Deferred rent expense is defined as operating lease cost less operating cash flows from operating leases and adjusted for any prepayments or related items. (2) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by the total revenue in the period.

SOURCE Akumin Inc.

