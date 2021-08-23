Akumin Announces Acceptance of its Management Cease Trade Order Application

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) (TSX: AKU) (" Akumin ") today announced that the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), as Akumin's principal regulator, on August 20, 2021 granted Akumin's previously announced application for the imposition of a management cease trade order under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203 ").

Akumin made the application in connection with its default with respect to having not filed its interim financial report for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 along with the related management's discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certificates (collectively, the " Required Reports ") by the reporting deadline of August 16, 2021. The management cease trade order is to remain in place until two full business days after Akumin files the Required Reports and restricts all trading by Riadh Zine, Akumin's President and CEO, and Mohammad Saleem, Akumin's CFO, in securities of Akumin.

Akumin applied for a management cease trade order as an alternative to the imposition by the OSC of a full cease trade order. The management cease trade order prevents the officers and/or directors named in the order from trading in Akumin's securities but does not affect the ability of other shareholders, including the public, to trade in securities of Akumin.

As previously announced, Akumin's filing of the Required Reports has been delayed as both management and its external auditors, Ernst & Young LLP, agreed that additional information and analysis is necessary to complete the Required Reports and Ernst & Young's review of such Required Reports. The additional information and analysis relates to additional credit losses against accounts receivable with respect to prior years. Akumin is continuing to work to complete the preparation of the analysis to conclude and facilitate the review of the Required Reports at the earliest possible date and currently expects to be in a position to file the Required Reports within 60 days of the original filing deadline, being October 15, 2021.

Akumin confirms that it will satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases for so long as it remains in default of the above-noted filing requirements.

About Akumin Inc.

Akumin Inc. is a leading provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States with a network of 137 owned and/or operated imaging centers located in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Illinois, Kansas, Georgia, and Massachusetts. By combining our clinical expertise with the latest advances in technology and information systems, our centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and may reduce unnecessary invasive procedures, minimizing the cost and amount of care for patients. Our imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography (PET), ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), mammography, and other interventional procedures. For more information, visit www.akumin.com.

