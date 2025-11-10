Akkodis unveils real-world impact of AI-led innovation across industries

From life sciences to financial services and IT operations, Akkodis demonstrates how applied AI is driving measurable business outcomes, enabling strategic expansion while helping companies achieve cost savings and sustainable workforce transformation worldwide.

ZURICH, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Akkodis, a global leader in digital engineering consulting, today announced a series of successful technology implementations demonstrating its deep expertise and strong demand for AI-enabled transformation across industries. Leveraging its global footprint and technical depth, Akkodis helps businesses become not just AI-capable but future-ready--equipping them with the agility to respond faster and stay ahead in a world of constant change. Through its comprehensive suite of AI and data analytics solutions spanning digital engineering, R&D and IT, Akkodis enables clients to realize tangible, scalable transformation.

AI-led innovation powered by Akkodis Intelligence. Source: Akkodis

"We're focused on using AI as a practical lever to solve complex problems, elevate quality and empower people to work in new ways," said Jo Debecker, President and CEO, Akkodis. "These projects show how we bring together human ingenuity and advanced technology to deliver transformation that lasts."

These examples demonstrate how AI-led innovation powered by Akkodis Intelligence drives real-world impact:

1. AI reduces life sciences production scheduling time from five days to seconds

Akkodis partnered with a global healthcare manufacturer to integrate AI into supply and demand planning, aligning complex forecasts with production of critical equipment. Using advanced combinatorial optimization and a human-in-the-loop approach, the solution delivers rapid, bias-free scheduling recommendations, reducing scheduling time from five days to seconds and enabling enterprise-wide scalability. The next phase will introduce LLM-based agents, allowing managers to express priorities in natural language and further enhance agility, efficiency and decision-making across the organization.

2. U pskilling engineers & data scientists in AI: Supporting responsible AI in banking

In partnership with Microsoft Worldwide Learning, Akkodis Academy created a bespoke AI enablement program for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia featuring customized technical bootcamps, webinars and targeted hands-on training. The program helped teams to rapidly adopt AI tools such as GitHub Copilot, with approximately 30% of AI-generated code accepted, cutting development time and boosting accuracy.

3. Scaling AI and automation through IT: 2,000 employees AI-proficient, 15,000 hours saved

Akkodis Japan launched a program using generative AI and low-code tools to foster a hands-on, field-led approach to digital transformation. The initiative advanced operational excellence through automation and change management--saving over 15,000 hours annually by automating claims submissions and sales operations processes. Within just 10 months, more than 2,000 employees of Akkodis Japan (81% of those focused on internal operations) became proficient in AI tools. This large-scale success now serves as a blueprint for clients pursuing responsible, scalable AI transformation worldwide.

These outcomes underscore Akkodis' continued dedication to combining advanced technology, domain expertise and human insight to enable transformation across industries. Grounded in Akkodis Intelligence – its commitment to bringing technology and human potential together to drive meaningful, measurable impact – Akkodis will continue to introduce new products and solutions that advance responsible, AI-driven innovation in the months ahead.

"At Akkodis, we deliver AI solutions that are not only powerful but responsible," said Joshua Morley, Akkodis Group AI Officer. "By uniting deep domain expertise with robust governance and cutting-edge technology, we help clients build the confidence and capability to embed AI responsibly across their organizations, translating ambition into measurable real-world outcomes."

