AJAs Accepting Entries

HALIFAX, Dec. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Atlantic Journalism online entry system is now open to accept entries for the 2019 news year. Go to www.AJAs.ca for entry details, category descriptions and judge's guidelines. The deadline for submissions is midnight Friday, February 7, 2020.

Entries are reviewed by panels of judges from coast to coast and three finalists from each category are announced in early April. The gold and silver winners will be presented at a gala event and awards show on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Halifax Marriott Harbourfront Hotel.

SOURCE Atlantic Journalism Awards

For further information: contact the AJAs at [email protected] or 902-820-2115.

Related Links

http://www.ajas.ca

