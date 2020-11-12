Aireon Announces Strategic Partnership with The Federal Aviation Administration for Space-Based ADS-B Data Exploration

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ -- Aireon LLC (Aireon) announces a new partnership today with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to explore innovative uses of space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) across the entire air traffic management spectrum using a global dataset. Under the agreement, in which L3Harris Technologies is the prime contractor, the FAA will have broad, intra-agency access to Aireon's high fidelity, real-time air traffic surveillance data to support the FAA evaluation of a variety of applications, including validation and integration into air traffic control automation platforms, airspace safety analysis, accident investigation data analysis, airport surface applications, search and rescue, air traffic management support, remote situational awareness and commercial space.

Seventeen percent of the world's airspace is controlled by the FAA, and much of that airspace is oceanic, remote, or over mountainous terrain. The use of Aireon's data is the FAA's latest effort to ensure the safest and most efficient airspace through the modernization of infrastructure and the evaluation of advanced technologies.

Aireon's space-based ADS-B data will build on L3Harris' efforts to improve and enhance operations and safety in U.S. airspace by providing contiguous, enterprise wide air traffic surveillance services.

"As the prime contractor for the FAA's terrestrial ADS-B air traffic surveillance program, we are excited to explore how Aireon's space-based ADS-B will give the FAA an opportunity to investigate new ways of delivering safer skies through an integrated space-based and terrestrial system," says Jay Kreider, General Manager, Surveillance & Automation Solutions at L3Harris. "Evaluation of space-based ADS-B marks an exciting step towards modernizing the U.S. airspace."

The deployment of Aireon's space-based ADS-B data will enable the FAA to develop use cases that ensure value and return on any future investments.

"We think this is a huge milestone in the FAA's efforts to create transformative change in the management and operations of U.S. airspace," says Don Thoma, CEO, Aireon. "Aireon's mission is to enhance the safety and efficiency of air navigation through the use of space-based ADS-B, and we're excited to discover how this partnership can advance modernization throughout one of the world's most important airspaces with the addition of global, real-time data."

Aireon operates the first ever, space-based air traffic surveillance system for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipped aircraft throughout the entire globe. Aireon harnesses next-generation aviation surveillance technologies that were formerly ground-based and extends their reach throughout the world to significantly improve efficiency, enhance safety, reduce emissions and provide cost savings benefits to all stakeholders. Aireon's high-fidelity, low-latency surveillance data is available for various applications, allowing aerospace industry partners access to revolutionary data capabilities that enhance asset tracking, aircraft situational awareness and decision support analytical tools. In partnership with leading ANSPs from around the world, like NAV CANADA, Enav, NATS, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) and Naviair, as well as Iridium Communications, Aireon provides global, real-time, space-based aircraft data for enhanced air traffic surveillance, innovation and analytics. For more information, please visit www.aireon.com.

