Aircall Announces New Data Sync Integration with the HubSpot CRM Platform

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- Aircall today announced a new data sync integration with the HubSpot CRM platform. The integration was built by HubSpot using the new data sync feature available now in Operations Hub, a new product from HubSpot that enables operations teams to bi-directionally sync data across business apps, build sophisticated automation actions, and ultimately help their companies run better. The integration is one of more than 25 apps built by HubSpot to help customers extend the power of Operations Hub.

"Front-office teams that are powered by one unified data source are better able to serve and delight their customers," said Scott Brinker, VP of platform ecosystem at HubSpot. "Thanks to bi-directional syncing, the HubSpot integration for Aircall will make it even easier for those teams to harness and act on customer data added to either platform. Aircall users can trust that they have access to the most up-to-date customer information whenever they pick up the phone. We look forward to continuing to build on our partnership with Aircall to find even more ways to leverage customer data."

Aircall, the call center platform for modern business, integrates with HubSpot to boost call agent productivity, have smarter conversations, and quicker resolutions. Agents save time with automatic call logging and quick access to Call, Deal, and Ticket information, while managers benefit from complete call activity visible within HubSpot's Reports Dashboard.

"Modern businesses expect their customer data to flow seamlessly across software tools and remain consistent across their entire technology stack, and the new data sync integration between Aircall and HubSpot ensures key customer data is available for each and every phone call and text message, in real-time," says Antoine Moreau, Director of North American Partnerships at Aircall. "This is another step towards making the experience of using Aircall and HubSpot even more seamless and cohesive."

For operations teams that want to spend less time-fighting fires and more time driving strategic business value, Operations Hub supercharges HubSpot CRM with a suite of tools that makes it easy to connect, clean, and automate customer data. Unlike siloed data tools, Operations Hub combines an ops team's full toolkit into a CRM platform, uniting all customer data on one connected platform. The result: a more efficient, aligned, and agile business, an unhindered and strategic ops team, and a friction-free customer experience.

Aircall is the phone system for modern business. An entirely cloud-based voice platform that integrates seamlessly with popular productivity and helpdesk tools that workplaces are already using. Aircall was built to make phone support as easy to manage as any other business workflow—accessible, transparent, and collaborative. Aircall believes that voice is the most powerful way to communicate with customers, prospects, candidates, and colleagues, and it is designed to take the headache out of what should be a delightful moment of human connection.

