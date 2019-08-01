Airbus Selects exactEarth as AIS Partner for New Maritime Applications Platform

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - exactEarth Ltd. ("exactEarth" or the "Company") (XCT:TSX), a leading provider of Satellite-AIS data services, announces that it has been selected by Airbus Defence and Space ("Airbus") as AIS partner to support its Ocean Finder maritime service.

Under the terms of this 2-year agreement, exactEarth will provide Airbus with live and archived data from exactView RT, the Company's second-generation real-time satellite-AIS data service, including data from exactEarth's high performance AIS payload hosted on the PAZ radar satellite.

"We are very pleased to be chosen by Airbus, one of the world's most recognised aerospace corporations, as AIS partner for their new and innovative maritime applications platform," said Peter Mabson, CEO of exactEarth. "Our exactView RT system offers both world-leading performance and long-term reliability and we look forward to supporting Airbus to utilise this capability as they bring advanced maritime applications to the global market."

"This AIS data will definitively boost our Ocean Finder service. Fused with our satellite imagery and additional intelligence information, it will improve the production of analytics, alerts and reports," said François Lombard, Director of Intelligence Business at Airbus Defence and Space.

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018 it generated revenues of € 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

About exactEarth Ltd.

exactEarth is a leading provider of global maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions. Since its formation in 2009, exactEarth has pioneered a powerful new method of maritime surveillance called Satellite AIS and has delivered to its clients a view of maritime behaviours across all regions of the world's oceans unrestricted by terrestrial limitations. exactEarth's second-generation constellation, exactView RT, securely relays satellite-detected AIS vessel signals from any location on the earth's surface to the ground in seconds – thus enabling global real-time vessel tracking. This unique capability consists of 58 advanced satellite payloads designed and built by Harris Corporation under agreement with exactEarth and that are hosted onboard the Iridium NEXT constellation of satellites. www.exactearth.com

