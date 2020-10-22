Airborne Geophysical Survey Expanded at Oro Cruz Gold Project, California

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Southern Empire Resources Corp. (Southern Empire) (TSXV: SMP) (Frankfurt: 5RE) announces that it is extending the coverage of recently initiated helicopter-borne magnetic and radiometric geophysical surveys of its Oro Cruz Gold Project area, the first of their kind in the Cargo Muchacho Mountains region of southeastern California.

David Tupper, Southern Empire's Vice President - Exploration, noted:

"Preliminary results from our new magnetic survey suggest excellent potential for extensions to known gold-mineralized structures and the possible identification of new gold targets in the survey area. We have been so impressed with these that we have extended the survey with an additional 173 line-kilometres at 200 metre line spacing, expanding the survey area from 58.5 square kilometres to approximately 96.3 square kilometres.

Surprisingly, the Oro Cruz property specifically, and the Cargo Muchacho Mountains generally, have not been subjected to a large scale airborne magnetic survey before. Past geophysical surveys were limited to a single, small ground magnetic grid in the American Girl mine area during the late 1980s."

The revised north-south grid survey layout now totals 1,131.5 line-kilometres, including 677 line-kilometres at a 50 metre line spacing; 163 line-kilometres at a 150 metre line spacing; 189 line-kilometres at 200 metres line spacing; and 102.5 line-kilometres of east-west tie lines.

The airborne geophysical survey is being completed by Precision GeoSurveys Inc. of Langley, British Columbia. Survey oversight, compilation and interpretation is being provided by Condor Consulting, Inc. of Lakewood Colorado.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared, reviewed, verified and approved by David Tupper, P.Geo. (British Columbia), Southern Empire's VP Exploration and a Qualified Person (QP) within the context of Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101; Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Southern Empire Resources Corp.

Southern Empire is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold deposits in North America.

In the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, California, Southern Empire owns 100% of the historical gold producing American Girl Mine property and also holds options to acquire a 100% interest in the adjacent 2,160 hectare (5,338 acre) Oro Cruz Property located approximately 22.5 kilometres (km; 14 miles) southeast of the operating Mesquite gold mine of Equinox Gold Corp.

With a history that includes extensive drilling and large-scale open pit and underground mining by the American Girl Mining Joint Venture (53 per cent owned by MK Gold Company, then a subsidiary of Morrison Knudsen Corporation, and 47 per cent owned by Hecla Mining Company), which was suspended during the gold market downturn in 1996, the Oro Cruz Gold Project hosts many exploration targets in addition to a high-grade oxide gold zone that, based on the historical mine operation records, is amenable to conventional heap leach extractive methods.

Southern Empire is well-financed, having recently completed two oversubscribed, non-brokered private placement financings (see Southern Empire's news releases dated March 18 and June 12, 2020 for details).

With a strong working capital position, which also includes a significant equity holding in Bullfrog Gold Corp., Southern Empire has the resources to continue exploration and development programs at Oro Cruz and also consider new opportunities.

