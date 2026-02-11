AirAsia X goes global with launch of Kuala Lumpur-Bahrain-London route, establishing Bahrain as its first strategic hub to Europe

MANAMA, Bahrain, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- AirAsiaX (AAX) Berhad celebrated a monumental milestone in the airline's global expansion strategy with the announcement of two long-awaited international routes, connecting Kuala Lumpur to Bahrain and onwards to London Gatwick (KUL-BAH-LGW), at a press conference in Bahrain today.

The Bahrain-London sector would be AAX's second Fifth-Freedom route, marking the expansion of the airline beyond its homeground Asia, to serve the global budget travel sector. Commencing on 26 June 2026, these strategic routes establish Bahrain as AAX's first global hub, strengthening its role as a key gateway between Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe. Leveraging Bahrain's strategic location and aviation structure, the KUL-BAH-LGW service anchors a multi-sector route anchored on transit and partnership opportunities.

Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A and Advisor to AAX said: "This is a defining step in the next phase of AAX's growth. Bahrain as our strategic aviation hub allows us to connect Asia with the Middle East and Europe more effectively while creating a scalable platform for future growth. Beyond the airline, this partnership strengthens the broader aviation ecosystem, enabling Capital A businesses such as cargo and MRO services to scale alongside AAX. Today, Teleport marks an important milestone as its first flight arrives in Bahrain, following its recent USD50 million capital raise - a move that will help position the Kingdom as a key aviation and logistics hub in the region. Looking ahead, we will deepen partnerships with airports, tourism authorities and industry stakeholders to unlock new demand corridors. We are building a growth engine that balances connectivity, commercial performance and operational resilience, while staying true to our value proposition of affordable long-haul travel."

H.E. Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy of the Kingdom of Bahrain said, "This agreement with AirAsia X is a strategic decision that reflects Bahrain's strength as an economic partner, and its role as a centre for regional and global connectivity. The investment will reinforce Bahrain's position as a key gateway linking Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, while delivering tangible economic benefits. It will create direct employment across aviation operations and generate wider opportunities across tourism, logistics, hospitality, and related services. Just as importantly, it will support skills development and long-term career pathways for Bahrainis in a global industry that continues to evolve and grow. We are proud to welcome AirAsia X as a member of TeamBahrain."

With the launch of this route, AirAsia X continues to build on its network of more than 150 destinations worldwide and redefine both its short-haul and long-haul travel by combining low-cost efficiency, strategic partnerships and hub-based connectivity - cementing its ambition to be a truly global airline. AirAsia X has established Kuala Lumpur as its major gateway, connecting travelers to 95 destinations across 23 Asian countries with nearly 2,000 weekly flights, including routes to Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Australia, and Japan. Operating with AAX's A330 fleet, the new KUL-BAH-LGW service further broadens access for travellers from Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam and other key markets, creating more affordable and convenient pathways to Bahrain and London.

