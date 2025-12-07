Pierre Karl Péladeau, on behalf of Financière Outremont Inc., offers to mediate with the pilots and management.

MONTREAL, Dec. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Pierre Karl Péladeau, on behalf of Financière Outremont inc. ("Financière Outremont"), which holds nearly 10% of the shares of Transat AT inc. ("Transat" or the "Company"), deplores the situation in which the tour operator's passengers find themselves today, left in uncertainty due to a labour dispute with its pilots, as the Christmas holidays approach.

Mr. Péladeau once again notes the Company's inability to take the necessary steps to ensure the company's long-term viability, a situation that threatens its very existence. This is yet another example of the Board of Directors' failure to act quickly enough to address the pilot's working conditions for the benefit of its customers.

Because of a very bad agreement signed with the federal government, which makes it both the most important creditor and (virtual) shareholder, in addition to remaining the regulatory authority, which allows it to increasingly control the company's destiny, the company's management has lost the means required to rectify the situation and guarantee the important impact that Transat provides to the Québec economy.

"Management must finalize the renewal of the collective agreement with its pilots to prevent the collapse of our tour operator. The Board of Directors is once again demonstrating its inability to manage fragile financial resources, while extraordinary sums are being paid out on professional and consulting fees of all kinds. It is urgent that this Board be renewed and that directors with a genuine interest in the Company's financial success take their place, as they have proven incapable for several years of turning the company around," stated Pierre Karl Péladeau, on behalf of Financière Outremont Inc.

Mr. Péladeau concluded: "In order to avoid catastrophe, I offer to act as a mediator with the pilots and management, to propose a way forward and arrive at a settlement proposal to save the company and jobs, all for the benefit of customers and shareholders."

