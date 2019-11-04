Air Transat celebrates its first flight from Montreal to New Orleans

To mark the first flight, the 157 passengers on flight TS998 were greeted at the Montreal airport before departure by Jean-François Lemay, President-General Manager of Air Transat, Joseph Adamo, Chief Distribution Officer of Transat, and Stéphane Lapierre, Vice President, Airport Operations and Air Services Development of Aéroports de Montréal.

"We're thrilled by our arrival in the Louisiana market and, especially, to be the only airline that provides Quebec travellers with easy access to a city we feel a kinship with, given its French heritage," says Jean-François Lemay. "We're also giving our passengers another great vacation option by adding a city famous for its nightlife, music and cuisine."

"We're delighted to welcome this first-ever direct link to New Orleans from Montreal," says Stephane Lapierre, "With this new route, YUL is again increasing the choice of destinations leaving from Montreal and, thanks to our partner Air Transat, travellers will have the opportunity to discover a vibrant destination famous for its exceptional music."

In New Orleans, Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, was on hand to welcome the passengers on the first flight in the company of Betsy Barnes, Director of Public Affairs, Office of Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, Walt Leger, Senior Vice President of Strategic Affairs and General Counsel, New Orleans & Company and Michael Hecht, President & CEO, GNO, Inc. The travellers from Montreal, accompanied by Jean-François Lemay and Joseph Adamo, were delighted to land in Louisiana. There were also festivities to mark the first flight from New Orleans to Montreal, set for the same day.

"We're thrilled to welcome Air Transat as our newest international airline to MSY," says Kevin Dolliole. "We're also excited about the timing of this inaugural fight as we prepare to open the new MSY Terminal on November 6. The new MSY will create a much greater experience for Montreal visitors and a much more efficient home for Air Transat, incorporating new technologies and state-of-the-art amenities."

Air Transat experience

All passengers bound for New Orleans are in for an unparallelled inflight experience with Air Transat. The new entertainment system lets them enjoy movies, TV shows and games directly on their phone, tablet or laptop computer, without having to download an app. Foodies can savour fine gastronomy thanks to the Gourmet menu by Chef Daniel Vézina. The Air Transat Kids Club offers mini-globetrotters aged 2 to 11 and their families free benefits such as priority check-in and boarding in Economy Class and a membership kit filled with customizable travel goodies. All this and, of course, a friendly, attentive crew.

All-in-one vacations to New Orleans with Transat

Transat has various options that let travellers enjoy a memorable trip to New Orleans without having to worry about the logistics. These include packages, cruises and excursions that make it easier to explore the destination and its surroundings.

About Air Transat

Air Transat is Canada's number one leisure airline. It flies to some 60 international destinations in more than 25 countries in the Americas and Europe, offers domestic and connecting flights within Canada, and carries some 5 million passengers every year. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc., a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel and offering vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel. Transat was awarded Travelife certification in 2018 in recognition of its commitment to sustainable development. Based in Montreal, it has 5,000 employees.

Recent distinctions and awards

Named World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards

Voted Best Tour Operator and Favourite Overall Supplier at the Agents' Choice Awards presented by Baxter Travel Media

Voted Best Airline and Best Tour Operator at the Trophées Uni-Vers awards organized by the Association des Agents de Voyages du Québec

Ranked among Canada's Best Employers and first among airlines on Forbes magazine's list

