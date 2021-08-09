Air Quotes Media launches new podcast: Curse of Politics: The Herle Burly Political Panel

Veteran political operatives Herle, Byrne and Reid to provide timely political insights

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Air Quotes Media (AQM), a political media company that created The Herle Burly podcast, today announced the launch of a spin-off podcast, Curse of Politics: The Herle Burly Political Panel to be released weekly starting Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Once the 44th Canadian federal election writ is issued and throughout the election period, Curse of Politics will release episodes daily at 8am ET.

Originating from the popular The Herle Burly podcast, the political panel segment will become a standalone podcast on Curse of Politics, delivering reassuringly enraging content featuring political commentators, strategists and backroom operatives David Herle, Jenni Byrne and Scott Reid.

"Politics is a blessing and a curse," noted Herle. "Air Quotes Media is delivering Curse of Politics: The Herle Burly Political Panel podcast, the dedicated place for unfiltered, unscripted, unmuzzled insights delivered with lots of laughs from backroom campaign operatives who were in the room for the meeting after the meeting. We're excited to bring listeners more insider insights from Jenni, Scott and myself," added Herle.

Created in 2017, The Herle Burly flagship podcast, a commotion of insights, arguments, opinions, and an impossibly loud laugh or two, will continue with even more thought-provoking one-on-one interviews that get beyond the talking points and explore the big ideas changing our politics, culture, and the world.

David Herle, founder and Principal Partner at Gandalf Group, a leading public opinion and research firm, is a long-time strategist and pollster to politicians and governments from Prime Minister Paul Martin to Premier Kathleen Wynne.

Jenni Byrne, CEO of Jenni Byrne and Associates, became the first woman to win a majority government as campaign manager for Stephen Harper at age 34, also served as Deputy Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Director of Operations and Principal Secretary for Premier Doug Ford.

Scott Reid is one of Canada's most sought-after crisis and issues managers at Feschuk-Reid. A former senior advisor to Prime Minister Paul Martin, he has counselled CEOs, senior executives and political leaders at the federal, provincial and municipal levels.

Both podcasts, The Herle Burly and Curse of Politics, are available on Apple, Spotify, YouTube and at www.AirQuotesMedia.com.

About Air Quotes Media (www.AirQuotesMedia.com)

Air Quotes Media (AQM), a political media company, was created by five partners from political, advertising, and audio production backgrounds. AQM also publishes op-eds called "QUOTES" and other good sh!t from politicos, policy wonks, and provocative people changing our world.

