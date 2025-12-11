AiMOGA Robots Take the Stage at the 2025 Asian Youth Para Games Opening Ceremony--Marking the First Appearance of Chinese Robots in an International Para Sports Event

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- At the opening ceremony of the 5th Asian Youth Para Games, AiMOGA Robotics' humanoid robot Mornine and quadruped robot Argos made a landmark debut. Serving as Chery's designated spokespersons and Technology Performers, they completed hosting, interaction, and guidance tasks--marking the first participation of Chinese robots in a major international para sports event and highlighting China's progress in embodied intelligence.

Multilingual Hosting & Formation Entry: Technology Becomes Part of the Ceremony

Argos joined the athlete procession as a "delegation companion," while Mornine interacted with guests and audiences in nine languages, showcasing strong cultural adaptability. Throughout the ceremony, Mornine delivered multilingual hosting and ceremonial support, and Argos performed dance routines, guided routes, and interacted closely with athletes from 35 countries and regions.

During the Games, both robots will continue serving as award assistants, exhibition guides, and audience service volunteers, supporting key areas including the awards plaza and visitor zones.

Robots Enter Para Sports Services--A New Scenario Begins

Under the slogan "Born to Rise," AYPG introduced robots to enhance accessibility and enrich the event experience. Mornine and Argos act not only as tools for information and logistics, but as Trusted AI Assistants, helping young athletes overcome communication barriers and providing emotional and practical support--illustrating how smart technology can bring warmth and inclusion to para sports.

Scaling Globally: AiMOGA's Robotics Portfolio Points to the Future

AiMOGA's humanoid robot Mornine has been deployed in 30+ countries, assisting in retail, exhibitions, and mobility services. Argos is expanding across companionship, patrol, and light-transport applications.

In 2025, AiMOGA also announced a future lineup including guide-dog robots, rehabilitation systems, and intelligent exoskeletons, aimed at offering more accessible solutions for people with disabilities.

Conclusion

The 2025 AYPG marks a milestone where robotics and humanity meet--showing how intelligent technology can empower resilience, connection, and inclusion. As embodied intelligence advances, a more accessible and human-centered future is approaching for all.

SOURCE AiMOGA Robotics

[email protected]