AIMIA PROVIDES UPDATE ON ITS SHARE BUYBACKS FOR OCTOBER

Nov 03, 2025, 07:00 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) announced that it repurchased and settled for cancellation a total of 160,600 of its common shares in the month of October 2025 under the Company's normal course issuer bid program ("NCIB"). The total represents 0.2% of Aimia's 90,611,085 common shares outstanding as at October 31, 2025.
Aimia's NCIB is a component of the Company's strategy for enhancing shareholder value and reducing the discount of its share price relative to the intrinsic value of its net assets.
Shares repurchased in October were at a weighted-average price of $3.02 per common share for a total settlement of $484,949 excluding brokerage fees.
Through October 31, 2025, Aimia has repurchased and cancelled 7,790,232 common shares since it first announced its share buyback initiative on June 4, 20241.
On June 4, 2025 Aimia announced the renewal of its NCIB through June 5, 2026 with approval to purchase for cancellation up to 5,906,629 of its common shares. Through October 31, 2025 Aimia has purchased and cancelled 1,668,900 shares or 28.3% of allowable shares in its current NCIB program.
Aimia believes that the market price of its common shares may, from time to time, not reflect the intrinsic value of the company, and that repurchases of common shares pursuant to the NCIB may represent an appropriate and desirable use of the Company's funds. Therefore, Aimia believes that it is in its best interest to proceed with this NCIB, while maintaining sufficient financial flexibility to execute on the Company's future strategic direction and capital allocation priorities.
About Aimia
Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a diversified company focused on enhancing the value of its two core global businesses, Bozzetto, a sustainable specialty chemicals company, and Cortland International, a ropes and netting solutions company. Headquartered in Toronto, Aimia's priorities include reducing its holding company costs, reducing the discount of its share price to the intrinsic value of its businesses and efficiently utilizing its loss carry-forwards to create shareholder value.
For more information, please contact: Joe Racanelli, Vice President, Investor Relations, 647 970 2200, [email protected]
