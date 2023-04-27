AIMIA OBTAINS INJUNCTIVE RELIEF IN AID OF ONGOING INQUIRY

TORONTO, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) ("Aimia" or the "Company") obtained an injunction from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice against the former Chief Investment Officer of Aimia and of its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management LLC, as part of its ongoing efforts to ensure the integrity of the trading of its shares and the results of the Annual General Meeting held last week.

In addition to restraining the former insider from (a) using or divulging the confidential information of the Company or of its affiliates or (b) soliciting the clients of the Company or of its affiliates, the Court made the following Order:

THIS COURT FURTHER ORDERS that the Defendant shall, by 5:00 p.m. Toronto time on Monday May 1, 2023, provide Plaintiff's counsel with a sworn statement:

(a) setting out a complete list of the names and contact information of all persons with whom the Defendant has had contact since February 1, 2023 who own, whether directly or indirectly, any shares of the Plaintiff, in respect of any of the matters listed in section 4 of the Letter Agreement and setting out the manner in which such contact was effected; and

(b) attaching all documents (as the term "document" is defined in the Rules of Civil Procedure) created since September 1, 2022, including any correspondence howsoever made, in the possession, power or control of the Defendant containing, reflecting or describing in any way any discussions, negotiations, understandings, agreements, advice, assistance, encouragement, intention or desire to directly or indirectly:

(i) acquire or agree to acquire or make any proposal to acquire or solicit offers to sell Aimia shares;

(ii) solicit or participate in the solicitation of any proxies to vote, or to seek to advise or influence any person with respect to the voting of any Aimia shares;

(iii) requisition or call a meeting of Aimia shareholders; or

(iv) seek to control or influence the management, board or policies of Aimia.

Aimia is taking all reasonable steps to protect the interests of stakeholders.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a holding company with a focus on making long-term investments in private and public companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. The company owns a portfolio of investments which include: 100% ownership of Tufropes, a global leader in the manufacturing of high-performance synthetic fiber ropes and netting solutions for global aquaculture, maritime, and other various industrial customers, a 10.85% stake in Clear Media Limited, one of the largest outdoor advertising firms in China, a 48.8% equity stake in Kognitiv, a B2B company enabling global brands to redefine loyalty with solutions for multi-enterprise collaboration, a 11.8% equity stake in TRADE X, a global B2B cross-border automotive trading platform. Subject to transaction closing, Aimia's investment portfolio will also include Bozzetto Group, one of the world's largest ESG-focused providers of specialty sustainable chemicals.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which are based upon our current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would" and "should", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's investigation. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the forward-looking statement will not occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and reflect several material factors, expectations and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on any predictions or forward-looking statements as these may be affected by, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. A discussion of the material risks applicable to us can be found in our current Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, each of which have been or will be filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we disclaim any intention and assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Aimia Inc.

For further information: Media, Analysts and Investors, Albert Matousek, Head, Investor Relations and Communications, 438-881-8203, [email protected]