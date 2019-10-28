Aimia Declares Preferred Share Dividends

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Aimia (TSX: AIM) announced today that the Board of Directors has declared quarterly dividends on all three series of its preferred shares:

a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.28125 per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 1

per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 1 a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.339518 per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 2, and

per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 2, and a quarterly dividend of $0.375688 per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 3

In each case, dividends are payable on December 31, 2019 to the holders of record at the close of business on December 24, 2019.

Dividends paid by Aimia to Canadian residents on its preferred shares are "eligible dividends" for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar applicable provincial legislation.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a loyalty and travel consolidator focused on growing earnings through its existing investments and the targeted deployment of capital in loyalty solutions and other sub-sectors of the rapidly-expanding loyalty and travel markets.

Its investments in travel loyalty include the Club Premier program in Mexico, which it jointly controls with Aeromexico through its investment in PLM, and an investment alongside AirAsia in travel technology company BIGLIFE, the operator of BIG Loyalty.

Aimia also operates a loyalty solutions business, which is a well-recognized, global full-service provider of next-generation loyalty solutions for many of the world's leading brands in the retail, CPG, travel & hospitality, financial services and entertainment verticals.

For more information about Aimia, visit corp.aimia.com.

