AIMIA DECLARES PREFERRED SHARE DIVIDENDS

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Aimia (TSX: AIM) announced today that the Board of Directors has declared quarterly dividends on each series of its preferred shares:

a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.300125 per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 1





per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 1 a quarterly dividend of $0.375688 per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 3

In each case, dividends are payable on September 29, 2023, to the holders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2023.

Dividends paid by Aimia to Canadian residents on its preferred shares are "eligible dividends" for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar applicable provincial legislation.

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a holding company that makes long-term investments in private and public businesses through controlling or minority stakes. We target companies with durable economic advantages evidenced by a track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, strong growth prospects, and guided by strong, experienced management teams. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Aimia is positioned to invest in any sector, wherever a suitable opportunity can be identified worldwide. In addition, we seek investments that may efficiently utilize the Company's operating and capital loss carry-forwards to further enhance stakeholder value.

