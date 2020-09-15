Aimia Declares Preferred Share Dividends

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Aimia (TSX: AIM) announced today that the Board of Directors has declared quarterly dividends on all two series of its preferred shares:

a quarterly dividend in the amount of $ $0.300125 per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 1

per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 1 a quarterly dividend of $ 0.375688 per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 3

In each case, dividends are payable on September 30, 2020 to the holders of record at the close of business on September 23, 2020.

Dividends paid by Aimia to Canadian residents on its preferred shares are "eligible dividends" for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar applicable provincial legislation.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is an investment holding company with a focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes.

The company operates an investment advisory business through its wholly-owned subsidiary Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, and owns a diversified portfolio of valuable investments including a 48.9% equity stake in PLM Premier, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (PLM), owner and operator of Club Premier, the coalition loyalty program in Mexico that operates the Aeromexico Frequent Flyer program, a 49.3% equity stake in Kognitiv, a B2B technology company with a transformative peer-to-peer technology platform, a 20.0% equity stake in BIGLIFE, the operator of BIG Loyalty, one of the largest loyalty programs across Asia, as well as a 10.85% stake in Clear Media Limited, one of the largest outdoor advertising firms in China.

For more information about Aimia, visit corp.aimia.com.

SOURCE Aimia Inc.

For further information: Analysts, Investors, and Media: Tom Tran, Director, Investor Relations, (647) 329-5128, [email protected]

