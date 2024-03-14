AIMIA DECLARES PREFERRED SHARE DIVIDENDS

TORONTO, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) today announced that its Board of Directors have a declared quarterly dividends on each series of its preferred shares:

A quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.300125 per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 1

per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 1 A quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.375688 per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 3

In each case, dividends are payable on March 28, 2024 to the holders of record at the close of business on March 21, 2024.

Dividends paid by Aimia to Canadian residents on its preferred shares are "eligible dividends" for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar applicable provincial legislation.

With respect to any Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3 (the "Series 3 Shares") that remain outstanding on or after on April 1, 2024 (March 31, 2024 falling on a Sunday, a non-business day), holders of the Series 3 Shares will continue to be entitled to receive fixed, cumulative, preferential cash dividends, payable quarterly, as and when declared by the Company's Board of Directors. The annual dividend rate for the five-year period from and including March 31, 2024 to, but excluding, March 31, 2029 will be 7.773%, being equal to the five-year Government of Canada bond yield plus 4.20%, as determined in accordance with the rights, privileges, restrictions and conditions attaching to the Series 3 Shares.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a holding company that makes long-term investments in private and public businesses through controlling or minority stakes. Aimia targets companies with durable economic advantages evidenced by a track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, strong growth prospects, and guided by strong, experienced management teams. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Aimia is positioned to invest in any sector, wherever a suitable opportunity can be identified worldwide. In addition, we seek investments that may efficiently utilize the Company's operating and capital loss carry-forwards to further enhance shareholder value.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

For further information: please contact: Joe Racanelli, Vice President, Investor Relations, 647 970 2200