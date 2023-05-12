AIMIA DECLARES PREFERRED SHARE DIVIDENDS

TORONTO, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Aimia (TSX: AIM) announced today that the Board of Directors has declared quarterly dividends on each series of its preferred shares:

a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.300125 per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 1

per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 1 a quarterly dividend of $0.375688 per Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Share, Series 3

In each case, dividends are payable on June 30, 2023, to the holders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2023.

Dividends paid by Aimia to Canadian residents on its preferred shares are "eligible dividends" for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar applicable provincial legislation.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a holding company with a focus on making long-term investments in private and public companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. The company owns a portfolio of investments which include: 100% ownership of Tufropes, a global leader in the manufacturing of high-performance synthetic fiber ropes and netting solutions for global aquaculture, maritime, and other various industrial customers, 94% ownership of Bozzetto Group, one of the world's largest ESG-focused providers of specialty sustainable chemicals, a 10.85% stake in Clear Media Limited, one of the largest outdoor advertising firms in China, a 48.9% equity stake in Kognitiv, a global SaaS company inspiring customer loyalty through data-driven personalization, as well as an 11.9% equity stake in TRADE X, a global B2B cross-border automotive trading platform.

