AIMIA APPOINTS JAMES SCARLETT TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) ("Aimia" or the "Company") today announced a change to its Board of Directors designed to strengthen its governance and add experience and skills that will help drive the Company's goal of creating shareholder value.

James Scarlett, ICD.D., one of Canada's most respected senior legal advisors with more than 40 years of experience completing complex merger and acquisition transactions, has been named to Aimia's Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Scarlett was formerly the Executive Vice-President and Chief Legal Officer at Hydro One Inc., an electricity transmission and distribution provider, and previously a Senior Partner at Torys LLP, one of Canada's leading law firms, where he held a number of leadership roles, including head of Torys' Capital Markets Group, Mining Group and International Business Development strategy. Mr. Scarlett earned his law degree from the University of Toronto and a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from McGill University. He also holds the ICD.D Designation from the Rotman Directors Education Program.

Mr. Scarlett is a director nominee for Aimia's upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 26, 2024 for shareholders of record.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a diversified company focused on unlocking the growth potential of its two global businesses, Bozzetto, a sustainable specialty chemicals company, and Cortland International, a rope and netting solutions company. Headquartered in Toronto, Aimia's priorities include monetizing its non-core investments, returning capital to its shareholders, and efficiently utilizing its loss carry-forwards to create shareholder value.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which are based upon Aimia's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would" and "should", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, future upside resulting from the Company executing on its strategy. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the forward-looking statement will not occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and reflect several material factors, expectations and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on any predictions or forward-looking statements as these may be affected by, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. A discussion of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in Aimia's current Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, each of which have been or will be filed on SEDAR+ and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Aimia disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Aimia Inc.

For further information: Joe Racanelli, Vice President, Investor Relations, 647 970 2200, [email protected]