AIMIA ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE ITS OUTSTANDING 9.75% SENIOR NOTES

TORONTO, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) (JSE: AII) ("the Company") today announced the expiration and results of its previously disclosed tender offer ("Offer") to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 9.75% Senior Unsecured Notes ("Senior Notes") with an aggregate principal amount of $142.6 million due in 2030.

An aggregate principal amount of $131.4 million of Senior Notes was validly tendered by the expiration date and not withdrawn. Aimia anticipates total cash interest payment savings of approximately $45.3 million had the Senior Notes not been validly tendered and held to maturity.

The Offer was made on May 29, 2026 and expired at 5:00 p.m., Toronto time, on June 26, 2026.

The Offer was made following the closing of the Company's sale of its specialty chemicals company, which generated net proceeds of $268.4 million. After deploying $131.4 million to repurchase the Senior Notes, Aimia intends to use the remaining net proceeds, approximately $137 million, to make investments in undervalued companies, fund its 2026-2027 normal course issuer bid, and for general working capital purposes.

The consideration for each $100 principal amount of Senior Notes accepted for purchase is $100 plus all accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding July 3, 2026. Payment for the Senior Notes validly tendered will be made by Aimia on the settlement date, which is expected to be on or about July 3, 2026.

The $8.2 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes not tendered in the Offer will remain outstanding and shall continue to accrue interest in accordance with their terms.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM; JSE: AII) is a diversified conglomerate focused on enhancing the value of its holdings. Headquartered in Toronto, Aimia's priorities include increasing its intrinsic value, reducing holding company costs, reducing the discount of its share price to the intrinsic value of its businesses, and redeploying capital to make investments in undervalued companies.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which are based upon our current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "expects", "expected" and "intends." Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our current and future plans, expectations and intentions.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Aimia's current priorities and future strategic initiatives, the expected settlement date and payment timing for the Offer, and the intended use of the remaining net proceeds resulting from the transaction.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the forward-looking statements will not occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and reflect several material factors, expectations and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on any predictions or forward-looking statements as these may be affected by, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. A discussion of the material risks applicable to us can be found in our current Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, each of which have been or will be filed on SEDAR+ and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we disclaim any intention and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Aimia Inc.

For more information, please contact: Joe Racanelli, Vice President, Investor Relations, 647 970 2200, [email protected]