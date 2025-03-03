AIMIA ANNOUNCES NEW DIVIDEND RATE FOR SERIES 1 PREFERRED SHARES

TORONTO, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) ("Aimia" or the "Company") announced today the applicable dividend rates for its Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 1 (the "Series 1 Shares") further to its February 26, 2025 notice and announcement that it will not exercise its right to redeem all or any part of the outstanding Series 1 Shares.

As announced in the Company's press release dated February 26, 2025, none of the Series 1 Shares will be eligible for conversion into Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series 2 ("Series 2 Shares") on March 31, 2025, as there are less than 1,000,000 Series 1 Shares outstanding (since any such conversion would result in less than 1,000,000 Series 2 Shares being outstanding).

Holders of the Series 1 Shares will be entitled to receive fixed, cumulative, preferential cash dividends, payable quarterly, as and when declared by the Company's Board of Directors. The annual dividend rate for the five-year period from and including March 31, 2025 to, but excluding, March 31, 2030 will be 6.281% being equal to the five-year Government of Canada bond yield of 2.531% plus 3.75%, as determined in accordance with the rights, privileges, restrictions and conditions attaching to the Series 1 Shares.

Holders of Series 1 Shares as of the applicable record date remain eligible to receive dividends on their Series 1 Shares, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of Aimia, for the period from and including December 31, 2024 to, but excluding, March 31, 2025 at the current annual dividend rate of 4.802%.

Aimia recently completed a substantial issuer bid to purchase for cancellation 7,889,931 preferred shares, of which 4,528,157 were Series 1 preferred shares, in consideration for 9.75% senior unsecured notes ("2030 Notes"). Based on the number of Preferred Shares validly tendered and 2030 Notes issued in consideration, Aimia will generate approximately $6.4 million in annual cash savings when comparing the annual preferred dividends and Part VI.1 tax to the annual cash coupon interest payments. Under IFRS, Aimia expects to record a $53.7 million gain on the transaction, based on the exchange value of the 2030 Notes and the carrying value of the Preferred Shares exchanged.

