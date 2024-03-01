AIMIA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND RATES ON SERIES 3 PREFERRED SHARES AND SERIES 4 PREFERRED SHARES

TORONTO, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) ("Aimia" or the "Company") announced today the applicable dividend rates for its Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3 (the "Series 3 Shares") and its Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series 4 (the "Series 4 Shares"), further to its February 22, 2024 notice and announcement that it will not exercise its right to redeem all or any part of the outstanding Series 3 Shares and, as a result of which, subject to certain conditions, the holders of the Series 3 Shares will have the right to convert all or any number of their Series 3 Shares into Series 4 Shares on a one-for-one basis.

With respect to any Series 3 Shares that remain outstanding on or after on April 1, 2024 (March 31, 2024 falling on a Sunday, a non-business day), holders of the Series 3 Shares will be entitled to receive fixed, cumulative, preferential cash dividends, payable quarterly, as and when declared by the Company's Board of Directors. The annual dividend rate for the five-year period from and including March 31, 2024 to, but excluding, March 31, 2029 will be 7.773%, being equal to the five-year Government of Canada bond yield plus 4.20%, as determined in accordance with the rights, privileges, restrictions and conditions attaching to the Series 3 Shares.

With respect to any Series 4 Shares that may be issued on April 1, 2024, holders of the Series 4 Shares will be entitled to receive quarterly floating rate, cumulative, preferential cash dividends, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of Aimia. The dividend rate for the floating rate period from and including March 31, 2024 to, but excluding, June 30, 2024 will be 9.181%, being equal to the three-month Government of Canada Treasury Bill yield plus 4.20% per annum, calculated on the basis of the actual number of days in such quarterly period divided by 36, as determined in accordance with the rights, privileges, restrictions and conditions attaching to the Series 4 Shares (the "Floating Quarterly Dividend Rate"). The Floating Quarterly Dividend Rate will be reset every quarter.

The Series 3 Shares are issued in "book entry only" form and must be purchased or transferred through a participant (a "CDS Participant") in the depository service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. ("CDS"). All rights of holders of Series 3 Shares must be exercised through CDS or the CDS Participant through which the Series 3 Shares are held. As such, beneficial owners of Series 3 Shares who wish to exercise their conversion right should communicate as soon as possible with their broker or other nominee to obtain instructions for exercising such right through CDS on or prior to the deadline for exercise, which is 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on March 18, 2024. All notices received after this deadline will not be valid.

Holders of Series 3 Shares as of the applicable record date remain eligible to receive dividends on their Series 3 Shares, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of Aimia, for the period from and including December 31, 2023 to, but excluding, March 31, 2024 at the current annual dividend rate of 6.01%.

All inquiries regarding the conversion of Aimia's Series 3 Shares should be directed to the Company's Transfer Agent, TSX Trust Company at 1-800-387-0825 or [email protected].

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a holding company that makes long-term investments in private and public businesses through controlling or minority stakes. Aimia targets companies with durable economic advantages evidenced by a track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, strong growth prospects, and guided by strong, experienced management teams. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Aimia is positioned to invest in any sector, wherever a suitable opportunity can be identified worldwide. In addition, we seek investments that may efficiently utilize the Company's operating and capital loss carry-forwards to further enhance shareholder value.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which are based upon Aimia's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would" and "should", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to payment of dividends with respect to the Series 3 Shares and the Series 4 Shares. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the forward-looking statement will not occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and reflect several material factors, expectations and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on any predictions or forward-looking statements as these may be affected by, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. A discussion of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in Aimia's current Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, each of which have been or will be filed on SEDAR+ and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Aimia disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: Joe Racanelli, Vice President, Investor Relations, 647 970 2200, [email protected]