AIMIA ANNOUNCES CONVERSION RESULTS FOR SERIES 3 AND 4 PREFERRED SHARES

TORONTO, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) ("Aimia" or the "Company") announced today that 2,706,112 of its 4,355,263 currently outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series 3 ("Series 3 Shares") were tendered for conversion, on a one-for-one basis, into Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate First Preferred Shares, Series 4 ("Series 4 Shares") after having taken into account all election notices following the March 18, 2024 conversion deadline. As a result, on April 1, 2024, the Company will have 1,649,151 Series 3 Shares issued and outstanding and 2,706,112 Series 4 Shares issued and outstanding.

The Series 3 Shares will continue to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol AIM.PR.C. The Series 4 Shares will begin trading on the TSX on April 1, 2024 under the symbol AIM.PR.D, subject to the Company fulfilling all the listing requirements of the TSX. The TSX has conditionally approved the listing of the Series 4 Shares effective upon conversion.

The Series 3 Shares will pay fixed cumulative preferential cash dividends on a quarterly basis, for the five-year period from and including March 31, 2024 to but excluding March 31, 2029, if, as when declared by the Board of Directors of Aimia based on the annual fixed dividend rate of 7.773%, being equal to the five-year Government of Canada bond yield plus 4.20%, as determined in accordance with the rights, privileges, restrictions and conditions attaching to the Series 3 Shares.

The Series 4 Shares will pay quarterly floating rate cumulative preferential cash dividends for the five-year period from and including March 31, 2024 to but excluding June 30, 2024, if, as when declared by the Board of Directors of Aimia at the dividend rate of 9.181%, being equal to the three-month Government of Canada Treasury Bill yield plus 4.20% per annum, calculated on the basis of the actual number of days in such quarterly period divided by 365, as determined in accordance with the rights, privileges, restrictions and conditions attaching to the Series 4 Shares (the "Floating Quarterly Dividend Rate"). The Floating Quarterly Dividend Rate will be reset every quarter.

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a holding company that makes long-term investments in private and public businesses through controlling or minority stakes. Aimia targets companies with durable economic advantages evidenced by a track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, strong growth prospects, and guided by strong, experienced management teams. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Aimia is positioned to invest in any sector, wherever a suitable opportunity can be identified worldwide. In addition, we seek investments that may efficiently utilize the Company's operating and capital loss carry-forwards to further enhance shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which are based upon Aimia's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would" and "should", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Series 3 Shares and the Series 4 Shares, including but not limited to the listing of the Series 4 Shares and the payment of dividends with respect to the Series 3 Shares and the Series 4 Shares in the future. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the forward-looking statement will not occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and reflect several material factors, expectations and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on any predictions or forward-looking statements as these may be affected by, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. A discussion of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in Aimia's current Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, each of which have been or will be filed on SEDAR+ and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Aimia disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

