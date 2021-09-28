Aimia Announces Completion of Privatization of Clear Media Limited

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is pleased to announce that the privatization of Clear Media Limited has been completed following the acquisition of all the remaining shares of Clear Media Limited on September 27, 2021 by the consortium of investors through their special purpose vehicle ("Offeror"). As a result, Aimia now owns a 10.85% shareholding in the Offeror which now wholly-owns Clear Media. The listing of the shares of Clear Media on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has been withdrawn.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a holding company with a focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes.

The company operates an investment advisory business through its wholly-owned subsidiary Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, and owns a diversified portfolio of investments including a 48.9% equity stake in PLM Premier, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (PLM), owner and operator of Club Premier, the coalition loyalty program in Mexico that operates the Aeromexico Frequent Flyer program, a 48.4% equity stake in Kognitiv, a B2B technology growth company enabling collaborative commerce, a 12.3% equity stake in TRADE X, a global B2B cross-border automotive trading platform, a 10.85% stake in Clear Media Limited, one of the largest outdoor advertising firms in China, as well as minority stakes in various public company securities and investments in limited partnerships.

