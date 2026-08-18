AIMIA ANNOUNCES APPLICATION FOR AIM LISTING

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) (JSE: AII) ("the Company") today announced that it has made an application for the admission of its common shares to trading on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market ("AIM"). Subject to the receipt of necessary approvals, Aimia anticipates trading on AIM will commence on or about September 9, 2026. Aimia will trade under the symbol "AII."

"Consistent with our strategy and focus of enhancing shareholder value, we have explored becoming AIM quoted and believe that it will enhance our liquidity, attract new investors, and facilitate making investments in target companies," said Rhys Summerton, Aimia's Executive Chairman. "We look forward to becoming AIM quoted."

Aimia will maintain its listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Aimia is not undertaking any capital raise with its dual listing on AIM and its issued share capital will be unaffected by the AIM quotation. Aimia's preferred shares will continue to trade only on the TSX.

Aimia's AIM admission documents, including its Schedule 1 and Supplement, are available from the Company's website at www.aimia.com.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM; JSE: AII) is a diversified conglomerate focused on enhancing the value of its holdings. Headquartered in Toronto, Aimia's priorities include increasing its intrinsic value, reducing holding company costs, reducing the discount of its share price to the intrinsic value of its businesses, and redeploying capital to make investments in undervalued companies.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which are based upon our current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "expects", "expected" and "intends." Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our current and future plans, expectations and intentions.

Forward‑looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Aimia' s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (i) the risk that required approvals are not obtained, are delayed, or are subject to conditions; (ii) changes in market conditions affecting liquidity, trading volumes and investor interest; (iii) regulatory, legal or policy changes impacting listing requirements or our business; and (iv) operational or timing constraints that affect the anticipated AIM admission date.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the forward-looking statements will not occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and reflect several material factors, expectations and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on any predictions or forward-looking statements as these may be affected by, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. A discussion of the material risks applicable to us can be found in our current Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, each of which have been or will be filed on SEDAR+ and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we disclaim any intention and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Aimia Inc.

For more information, please contact: Joe Racanelli, Vice President, Investor Relations, 647 970 2200, [email protected]