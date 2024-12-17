Aily Labs and Mila partnership to focus on two pioneering research initiatives aimed at enhancing decision intelligence and improving the reliability of AI recommendations in critical decision-making scenarios

Project results to be shared openly with the research community along with development code to be made accessible through an open-source license, promoting open science

MUNICH and MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- Aily Labs GmbH , pioneer of an AI-powered decision intelligence app for global enterprises, and Mila – Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute , announced today a partnership focused on two research initiatives aiming to revolutionize decision intelligence by using large language models (LLMs) to build domain-specific knowledge graphs for deep, contextual business analysis, and introducing techniques for LLMs to self-assess and verify their recommendations, thereby leading to more informed, reliable, and effective outcomes for large enterprises.

The first research initiative focuses on building the foundation for reasoning-augmented generation (RAG) systems based on knowledge graphs to enhance LLMs' reasoning capabilities and ability to address complex business applications, such as competitive analysis, merger and acquisition opportunities, and business development and licensing strategy development.

The second research initiative aims to advance the reliability of LLMs in decision-making processes with algorithms that allow LLMs to self-evaluate the certainty of their responses and autonomously gather additional information when uncertainty is detected.

Knowledge graphs help computers understand and organize complex data. By structuring information into interconnected points, they enable AI systems to identify and analyze relationships between different data sets, such as a company's products, employees, and competitive analysis. This advanced mapping provides deeper insights and a clearer understanding of complex business environments.

"Our partnership with Mila is an exciting leap forward in advancing agentive AI to meet the real-world demands of global enterprises. Aily's AI Agents already empower enterprises to navigate high-stakes trade-offs and tackle complex, multidimensional decisions with personalized insights and proactive recommendations. By combining Aily's AI and AI agent expertise with Mila's cutting-edge research on knowledge graphs and agent self-assessment, we're unlocking even greater levels of accuracy and adaptability in our agents, setting a new standard for enterprise decision intelligence that drives reliable, self-assessing decisions," said Adam Elwood, Head of R&D and GenAI at Aily Labs.

"I look forward to joining the partnership with Aily Labs to contribute Mila's expertise to the business sector, and I am proud that its results and code will be available to researchers across the globe, in keeping with the values of open science," said Dr. Bang Liu, Associate Academic Member at Mila.

Continuous evaluation and refinement of these advanced AI systems will ensure they deliver valuable insights and adaptation to business needs.

"As LLMs become increasingly present in business settings, it is critical to improve their accuracy and reliability in order to build trust in AI systems. Collaborating with Aily Labs on this project allows us to explore new frontiers in AI reliability and develop methodologies that enhance the trustworthiness of AI-generated recommendations, ultimately benefiting a wide range of applications," said Dr. Sarath Chandar, Core Academic Member at Mila.

Both research initiatives are committed to promoting open science, with plans to share results and development code with the research community through a public repository and open-source license.

About Aily Labs

Aily Labs transforms business needs into applied AI use cases, embedding them into an easy-to-integrate and simple-to-use app. Founded in 2020, Aily Labs is an AI Software (or AI SaaS) company and is on a mission to transform ways of working by empowering businesses with meaningful AI. Aily Labs accelerates the digital journeys of large, global organizations, supported by an experienced team of digital specialists and data scientists. For more information, visit ailylabs.com .

Aily Labs Contact

Ken Huang

[email protected]

Jessica Muldoon

[email protected]

About Mila

Founded by Professor Yoshua Bengio of the University of Montreal, Mila is the world's largest academic research center for deep learning, bringing together over 1,200 specialized researchers in machine learning. Based in Montreal and funded in part by the Government of Canada through the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy, Mila's mission is to be a global center for scientific advancements that inspire innovation and the growth of AI for the benefit of all. Mila is a globally recognized non-profit organization for its significant contributions to deep learning, especially in the fields of language modeling, automatic translation, object recognition, and generative models. For more information, visit mila.quebec .

Mila Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Aily Labs