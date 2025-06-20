Equity Insider News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary – Amid the wave of new AI-powered innovations in healthcare, so far ambient scribes have emerged as the breakout use case. As the range of AI uses for the healthcare sector continues to grow, experts are analyzing the potential ROI on their implementation, and how much they'll benefit early adopters. Healthcare leaders are already seeing improvements, such as slashed clinician workloads from voice AI, and the adoption of AI agents to increase efficiency and smarter care delivery. For investors looking for remaining early-mover advantages, there have been several publicly-traded companies with recent developments worthy of capturing their attention, including Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDAI), Palantir Technologies (NADSAQ: PLTR), GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC), and CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLL).

AI Tools That Talk, Scan, and Save Lives Are Reshaping the Investment Landscape

Investor interest in private companies is surging, as venture capital continues to pour into the AI-in-healthcare space. In Q1 alone, AI firms accounted for more than half of all digital health funding. Recent raises include $45 million for Ellipsis Health and $28 million for Autonomize AI, both targeting next-gen clinical intelligence. From diagnostics to drug discovery, the pace of innovation is accelerating — and many of these rollouts are now catching the attention of retail investors.

One example is the rollout of AI-powered screenings for diabetic retinopathy now underway across Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and Panama. Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) and joint-venture partner Ainnova Tech have begun offering free Vision AI scans inside Grupo Dökka's Fischel and La Bomba pharmacy chains. The fast, non-invasive test detects early retinal changes—often before symptoms appear—and delivers secure results within minutes. By embedding the service in retail pharmacies and preparing for a parallel launch in Mexico, the partners are bringing care closer to patients while generating real-world data to support broader commercialization.

"As we begin similar initiatives in Mexico, our goal is to close the patient care loop with timely treatment, connecting every step of the journey," said Vinicio Vargas, CEO of Ainnova Tech and board member of Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. "We are integrating pharma, retail, ophthalmologists, and our technology into a unified experience, all driven by one incentive, the well-being of the diabetic patient."

The rollout also gives Avant a timely proof point as it moves to consolidate Vision AI under one roof. Earlier this month, the company signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire 100% of Ainnova Tech—bringing leadership, data, and intellectual property together ahead of a scheduled FDA pre-submission meeting in July. Folding the joint venture into a single public entity would remove the current holding-company structure, streamlining everything from regulatory filings to revenue recognition. Management sees the unified cap table as a potential draw for both investors and strategic partners.

While the legal teams work through due diligence, engineers are finalizing a low-cost, automated retinal camera built to work seamlessly with the Vision AI platform. Legacy fundus cameras can run into the tens of thousands and typically require skilled operators. Avant's prototype is fully automated, cloud-connected, and designed for a fraction of the cost. If performance holds up to internal testing, the system could enable large-scale diabetic screenings in clinics and low-resource settings—without the need for additional specialist staff.

Vision AI is also expanding beyond diabetic eye disease. A patented dementia-risk module—pairing a five-minute blood test with AI pattern recognition—is now in validation, while cardiovascular-risk analytics are advancing through pilot studies across Latin America. Because every new use case plugs into the same software backbone, Avant looks more like a scalable platform than a single-product company.

On the financial side, the planned merger would fold all outstanding Ainnova shares into Avant's public float, avoiding cash dilution and fully aligning the combined team's incentives. Management says any future fund-raising would be aimed at three priorities: completing the automated camera, widening pharmacy deployments, and supporting U.S. regulatory milestones.

Taken together, the pharmacy roll-out, planned Ainnova acquisition, and imminent camera launch signal a turning point for Avant. What began as an AI incubator is fast becoming a full-stack diagnostics company, complete with proprietary hardware, an expanding library of predictive algorithms, and retail-level distribution partners. If execution matches vision, Vision AI could cut referral delays, open earlier treatment windows, and give resource-strained health systems specialist-grade insight at primary-care prices—turning headline-grabbing tech into tangible patient benefits.

https://equity-insider.com/2025/03/21/unlocking-the-trillion-dollar-ai-market-what-investors-need-to-know/

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDAI) continues to advance its DeepView® System, an AI-powered wound imaging platform designed to assess burn healing potential without invasive biopsies.

The company's technology was recently spotlighted at the British Burn Association Conference, where new clinical data from UK hospitals showed DeepView® improved detection rates from 61% to 89%.

"UK investigators shared valuable advancements with DeepView during the BBA meeting," said Dr. Jeffrey Carter, M.D., Louisiana State University Health Science Center. "Their early clinical experience demonstrated promising sensitivity and specificity results, along with a positive patient experience and a comprehensive evaluation of TBSA (Total Body Surface Area) calculation methods."

The system aims to accelerate triage decisions and reduce treatment errors in both civilian and military burn care.

Palantir Technologies (NADSAQ: PLTR) has entered into a strategic partnership with TeleTracking Technologies to deliver AI-powered operational insights to hospitals and health systems. The collaboration combines TeleTracking's Operations IQ platform with Palantir's Foundry and AIP, offering real-time visibility into staffing, capacity, and patient flow.

"This partnership with TeleTracking represents the AI revolution in healthcare we are in the midst of-where we continue to move closer to a world where all hospitals and health systems are embracing, implementing and operating with an AI-powered approach, helping to streamline operations allowing for increased focus on providing the best level of care," said Alex Karp, CEO at Palantir.

According to both companies, the platform will unlock real-time visibility across health systems while easing the load on overburdened staff. Executives describe it as a foundational shift toward AI-native operations in healthcare.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) has partnered with Stanford Medicine to advance total-body PET/CT technology that incorporates AI into every stage of the imaging process. The system delivers high-resolution, full-body scans in a fraction of the time, while reducing radiation dose for patients.

"Our total body PET/CT technology represents the next chapter in our enduring commitment to advancing medical imaging," said Jean-Luc Procaccini, President & CEO, Molecular Imaging and Computed Tomography, GE HealthCare. "We're proud to collaborate with world-class institutions to explore new clinical frontiers in oncology and beyond. Together with our MIM software solutions, we're designing flexible, AI-enhanced tools that not only aim to enhance diagnostic confidence and operational efficiency but also help clinicians deliver more precise, personalized care that can truly improve patient outcomes."

Key to the innovation is a deep-learning reconstruction engine that enhances detail and enables exploratory insights across oncology, cardiology, and neurology. GE HealthCare sees the platform as a foundation for identifying novel biomarkers, guiding treatment, and supporting large-scale clinical research.

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLL) is gaining momentum with its Rapid Response EEG system, which uses artificial intelligence to detect non-convulsive seizures in critical care settings. The company reported over 54,000 patients monitored in Q1 2025 alone, with 70% of seizures identified outside neurology departments—highlighting its utility in high-pressure environments.

"We are pleased with our strong start to the year as we further expanded our account base while benefiting from accelerated adoption of the Ceribell system," said co-founder and CEO Jane Chao, Ph.D. "We also look forward to offering our pediatric Clarity algorithm to customers while continuing to invest in our product development pipeline with the goal of ultimately making EEG a new vital sign."

With multiple AI modules, including seizure triage and brain function trending, Ceribell is becoming a key player in real-time neurological diagnostics.

