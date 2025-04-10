NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Facing ongoing labor shortages and rising consumer demands, the hospitality and food service sectors are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI)-driven service robots. These cutting-edge technologies are helping hotels, restaurants, and cafes streamline operations, lower costs, and elevate customer experiences. As the hospitality robotics market is expected to surge to $65.4 billion by 2032 (https://ibn.fm/WxsRw), robotic innovations are swiftly becoming central to addressing workforce gaps and modernizing service delivery. Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) (profile) is at the forefront of this evolution—not merely as a tech player, but as a hospitality veteran. With operational oversight of more than 130 hotels and the development of over 50 properties, Nightfood's leadership brings deep-rooted industry expertise, enabling the company to implement robotic solutions with greater agility and impact than many traditional technology firms. Other companies committed to transforming their sectors through robotics include Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG), Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: RR) and Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: SERV).

AI-driven service robots are gaining momentum as a game-changing tool in a range of different industries.

With a strong acquisition strategy in place, Nightfood Holdings is focused on securing assets that support scalable growth and broaden its reach in the hospitality sector.

Nightfood is also leveraging high-impact partnerships to reinforce its leadership in the hospitality robotics sector.

Redefining Hospitality with Robotic Innovation

As the hospitality and food-service sectors face mounting challenges in 2025—most notably labor shortages and rising guest expectations—industry leaders are turning to technology for sustainable solutions. A report by the American Hotel & Lodging Association reveals that 76% of hotels are still struggling to fill staff roles, with many increasing wages and offering flexible work arrangements to stay competitive (https://ibn.fm/ZtFz5).

To address these operational pressures, AI-driven service robots are gaining momentum as a game-changing tool. From hotels to cafés, these intelligent machines are streamlining workflows, cutting costs, and elevating the customer experience. With the hospitality robotics market projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.89% through 2032, automation is quickly becoming a cornerstone of modern hospitality.

Accelerating Growth with Key Acquisitions

Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), a hospitality technology and asset acquisition company, is making strategic moves to redefine hotel operations through artificial intelligence and targeted acquisitions. With a strong acquisition strategy in place, the company is focused on securing assets that support scalable growth and broaden its reach in the hospitality sector.

Recently, Nightfood finalized the acquisition of Skytech Automated Solutions Inc., a company known for its AI-powered service technologies tailored for hotels (https://ibn.fm/OtSEz). Among its innovations is the Laundry Helper robot, which is already being implemented in a growing number of hotel properties. With Skytech's capabilities now integrated into Nightfood's platform, the company plans to deliver full-scale automation—from behind-the-scenes operations to direct guest interactions.

"Closing the Skytech acquisition represents a transformative leap forward for Nightfood," said Nightfood Holdings chair Jamie Steigerwald. "This strengthens our ability to scale automation across the hospitality industry, addressing key operational pain points such as labor shortages and rising costs."

This move comes on the heels of Nightfood's acquisition of SWC Group Inc., operating as CarryOutSupplies.com, through an all-stock transaction (https://nnw.fm/EQSuy). CarryOut is a major supplier of custom takeout packaging to the foodservice industry.

According to company leadership, the addition of CarryOut brings several advantages, including greater operational efficiency, an expanded client base, and an enhanced product portfolio. "We are thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of CarryoutSupplies.com and excited for what we believe this acquisition will allow Nightfood to accomplish," said Nightfood Holdings CEO Sonny Wang. "This deal not only strengthens our position in the foodservice industry but also can drive immense value through operational efficiencies and the integration of complementary products and services across Nightfood's subsidiaries."

In a recent shareholder update, the company emphasized that these acquisitions are central to its long-term strategic plan. "These acquisitions highlight Nightfood's strategic vision, positioning the company as a prominent innovator at the intersection of advanced AI and hospitality automation, significantly expanding its market presence and competitive positioning. Nightfood continues actively evaluating further strategic opportunities to enhance its innovative market leadership, demonstrating a clear commitment to aggressive, value-driven expansion," the update stated (https://nnw.fm/yQena).

With its dual focus on cutting-edge automation and market-driven acquisitions, Nightfood is carving out a distinctive role in the evolving landscape of hospitality and service innovation.

Strengthening Leadership through Key Partnerships

Acquisitions are only part of the Nightfood Holdings strategy. The company is also eyeing key partnerships that will help it strengthen its position as a leader in the hospitality robotic space. Late last year, Future Hospitality Ventures Holdings Inc., a subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, announced an exclusive partnership with Bear Robotics Inc., a global leader in AI-driven automation solutions (https://ibn.fm/qL1eP). Calling the collaboration "a major milestone," the company noted that its mission is to redefine the U.S. hospitality industry, beginning in Greater Los Angeles and with plans to expand nationwide.

"FHV is committed to advancing innovation within the hospitality sector," stated Wang. "Our partnership with Bear Robotics will redefine operational efficiency and service delivery, setting new standards for the industry. We look forward to implementing these AI-powered solutions in a dynamic and evolving market."

Expands Hospitality Innovation Through Strategic Partnership

While acquisitions remain a vital component of Nightfood Holdings Inc.'s (OTCQB: NGTF) growth strategy, the company is also leveraging high-impact partnerships to reinforce its leadership in the hospitality robotics sector. One of its most significant recent collaborations is an exclusive agreement between its subsidiary, Future Hospitality Ventures Holdings Inc. (FHV), and Bear Robotics Inc., a global leader in AI-driven automation solutions (https://nnw.fm/go8aC).

Announced late last year, the partnership marks a strategic move to revolutionize hotel and restaurant operations with intelligent service automation, starting in Greater Los Angeles and with plans for a national rollout. Nightfood described the agreement as "a major milestone" in its mission to redefine the U.S. hospitality industry.

"FHV is committed to advancing innovation within the hospitality sector," said Nightfood CEO Sonny Wang. "Our partnership with Bear Robotics will redefine operational efficiency and service delivery, setting new standards for the industry. We look forward to implementing these AI-powered solutions in a dynamic and evolving market."

As Nightfood continues to integrate advanced technologies and expand its footprint, this partnership underscores the company's forward-thinking approach to reshaping guest services through automation and artificial intelligence.

Solidifying a Presence in a Transformative Field

With the rapid expansion and innovation in the robotics industry, several visionary companies are making significant moves to solidify their presence in this transformative field. Through investments in advanced technologies and strategic alliances, these companies are positioning themselves as leaders in automation, impacting industries from hospitality to supply chain.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) robotics division, Amazon Robotics, was founded more than a decade ago when Amazon acquired Massachusetts-based Kiva Systems in 2012. Since then, Amazon has developed, produced, and deployed more than 750,000 robots across its operations network (https://ibn.fm/KpG6K). The scaling of these systems has reached a new crescendo with the recent launch of Amazon's next-generation, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Shreveport, Louisiana, equipped with the latest innovations in robotics to support employees who package and deliver customer orders. This site uses eight different robotics systems that work in harmony to support package fulfillment and delivery.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG), a global leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, announced the publication of two peer-reviewed studies in Surgical Endoscopy, on its first-of-its-kind Force Feedback technology incorporated in the da Vinci 5 surgical system (https://ibn.fm/nVL4x). Force Feedback technology allows surgeons to feel the forces applied to tissue during surgery, such as pushing and pulling. These studies - conducted in the pre-clinical setting using tissue models - demonstrate its potential to reduce the amount of force placed on tissue during surgery and enhance surgeon performance.

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: RR), a Nevada-based provider of AI-driven service robots, recently announced the opening of its newest One Kitchen restaurant in collaboration with Ghost Kitchens America (https://ibn.fm/zGTYz). The Peachtree City, Georgia, Walmart Supercenter One Kitchen is the third to open as part of the two companies' partnership and first to feature AI-driven service robot Scorpion. Richtech Robotics' Scorpion robot will serve patrons a variety of coffees, milk teas, and fruit tea drinks.

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: SERV), a leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, has announced the launch of its service in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area (https://ibn.fm/QXOFW). This strategic expansion, in continued partnership with Uber Eats, represents a major milestone in Serve's plan to deploy 2,000 AI-powered delivery robots across the U.S. by the end of 2025. Serve robots have begun operating in the Uptown neighborhoods of Pearl, State Thomas, West Village and South Routh, reaching more than 22,000 new households. Customers placing orders through the Uber Eats app in these areas may now receive their meal via Serve's autonomous delivery robots.

As robotics transforms the future of work and service, the companies at the forefront are those that merge technological advancements with specialized industry knowledge. The strategic actions they take now are laying the groundwork for a more efficient, automated, and intelligent future, solidifying their positions as major influencers in the evolving robotics field.

For more information about Nightfood Holdings, visit Nightfood Holdings Inc.

