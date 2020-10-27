AI-powered logo maker, Looka, launches an all-in-one Brand Kit to help entrepreneurs kick-start their business

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Looka, an AI-powered design platform that has helped over 9.5 million entrepreneurs make a logo, has announced the release of the Brand Kit: an all-in-one branding solution.

After designing a logo with Looka, customers have access to the Brand Kit, a complete marketing toolkit that includes 300+ designs. These designs include logo files, social media assets, flyers, letterheads, email signatures, business cards, and more. Looka generates the Brand Kit by using its proprietary AI algorithm and the customer's logo, colors, photos, company information, and other brand elements.

Looka Brand Kit users will have year-round access to edit and design new assets for their businesses, all for $7.99 a month.

"The Brand Kit has been super easy," said Ellen Godfrey of Lake Martin Creamery, an ice cream shop owner and Looka user in Lake Martin, Ala. "It's like having your own graphic designer right beside you."

In light of COVID-19-related lockdowns worldwide, Looka noticed a 21% year-over-year increase in logo purchases.

"With unemployment numbers growing, people are starting to take their careers into their own hands," said Dawson Whitfield, CEO and founder of Looka. "As a way to empower those entrepreneurs, our Brand Kit will provide them with the tools needed to launch their brand successfully."

Since the company launched in 2016, almost 200 million logos have been generated by Looka users. Looka continues to innovate and create new design products to empower entrepreneurs.

About Looka

Looka is an AI-powered logo maker that provides business owners with a quick and affordable way to create a beautiful brand. Since launching as Logojoy in 2016, the company has served over nine and a half million people in 188 countries. Looka provides businesses with logos, social media assets, business card designs, and websites. Learn more at looka.com .

