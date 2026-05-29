AI-Powered Innovation Earns Geotab Platinum Club Status Among Canada's Best Managed Companies

With over 700 patents and 6+ million connected vehicles, Geotab is driving results for fleets on a global scale, recognized 9 years running.

OAKVILLE, ON, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected transportation, video telematics and asset tracking solutions has been recognized for its industry-leading performance, global business practices, and sustained growth by receiving the 2026 Canada's Best Managed Companies award, for the ninth time, achieving Platinum Club status.

Geotab Achieves Platinum Club Status Among Canada's Best Managed Companies (CNW Group/Geotab Inc.)

Celebrating over 30 years, Canada's Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, and innovation, governance and financial performance.

"From a two-person startup to a team of 3,500 across 160 countries, our entrepreneurial spirit is what drives us. Our customers face real challenges every day -- from fuel and operating costs to safety and sustainability -- and it's our job to solve them. That commitment is what pushes us to continuously invest in AI and data analytics, and deliver the insights that help fleets perform at their best," said Neil Cawse, Founder and CEO of Geotab.

Key Insights:

Strategic Investment: Geotab invests $200 million annually in R&D to advance AI and data analytics.

Global Scale: With 6 million+ active subscriptions and 700+ patents, Geotab is a leader in global telematics.

Transforming Connected Transportation: Geotab leverages advanced AI and data analytics to transform how fleets operate -- turning vehicle data into actionable insights that reduce costs, improve safety, and drive sustainability.

Investment in Innovation Powers Customer Success

This Platinum Club designation is underpinned by Geotab's commitment to AI and advanced data analytics, investing $200 million annually in research and development. Through continued investment in AI, Geotab is democratizing data, increasing speed to insights for businesses and advancing connected transportation to benefit driver safety, efficiency and sustainability.

The 2026 cohort of Best Managed Companies shares common themes, including fostering a people-centric culture, implementing a strategic company framework, investing in innovation and technological advancement, and maintaining financial resilience and strong corporate governance.

Best Managed companies stand out as leaders in their market by:

Strong performance

Creating thousands of jobs

Achieving sustainable growth

Excelling both at home and abroad

"For over 30 years, the Best Managed program recognizes companies who see challenges as checkpoints and obstacles as opportunities," said Derrick Dempster, Partner, Deloitte Private and Canada's Best Managed Co-Leader. "This year's winners, including (company name), have combined strategic expertise and a culture of innovation to not only drive impactful business outcomes, but serve their communities as well. They should be extremely proud of this designation and use it as a catalyst to continue the work they do every day."

About Canada's Best Managed Companies Program

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Norton Rose Fulbright, EDC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights. Trusted by more than 100,000 customers -- from small and mid-size fleets to Fortune 500 enterprises and public-sector organizations, including the U.S. federal government -- Geotab connects approximately 6 million vehicles and assets and processes 100 billion data points daily. With ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SOC2, FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations, Geotab's open platform and partner ecosystem unify safety, compliance and operations in a unified system. Our mission: a safer, more efficient and more sustainable world in motion. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

GEOTAB and GEOTAB MARKETPLACE are registered trademarks of Geotab Inc. in Canada, the United States and/or other countries.

SOURCE Geotab Inc.

Media Contact: Nicole Riddle, Media Relations Manager, [email protected]