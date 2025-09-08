AI Pioneers and Global Tech Leaders to Drive Future of Women in Tech at Toronto Summit

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - As artificial intelligence reshapes the global economy, Women in Tech® Canada and Women in Tech® USA announce an unprecedented gathering of industry pioneers for the ELEVATE Symposium 2025, taking place September 12 at Vena Solutions' Toronto headquarters. The symposium features six targeted sessions designed to deliver actionable insights:

Opening Keynote: "Energize for Impact" – TED speaker and executive coach Marisa Murray sets the stage for transformational thinking in today's rapidly evolving tech landscape.

"The Emerging Tech Revolution: From AI to Crypto and Beyond" – Moderated by Marie-Soleil Boucher (Partner, HR Path), this panel features industry leaders including Dessalen Wood (Chief People Officer, Syntax), Vanessa Heppner (Founder & CEO, Altas AI), Tania Tanic (Founder & CEO, BrainStorm CyberRisk), and Ray Daoud (CSO, CGI), revealing how emerging technologies are creating new opportunities for women leaders.

"Transform: From Linear to Exponential Thinking" – Moderated by Bibiana Souza, featuring Cheryl Miller (VP Digital Policy, US Council for International Business), Jennifer Hall (LIDD Supply Chain), and Armando Elias (SAP Practice Leader, IBM Consulting), demonstrating how tech is redefining global business strategies.

"Evidence-Based Strategies for Women in STEM" – Moderated by Roula Habchi (Global Learning & Development Manager, CGI), featuring Andrea Mohamed (COO & Co-Founder, QuantumBloom and 2024 WIT Impact Winner), Jay Thakore (VP Consulting Services, CGI), and Michelle Paquin (Partner Avversita, CSO SAP Practice Lead). This session moves beyond inspiration to proven tactics that drive real career advancement.

Closing Keynote: "Psychological Safety as Strategic Advantage" – Nogol Madani (Founder & CEO, Glee Factor) reveals how psychological safety becomes a competitive advantage in AI-driven organizations.

"Bridging the Gap: Tech Diplomacy and Public-Private Partnerships" – Exploring how technology policy shapes global innovation and collaboration.

The symposium culminates with the 2025 North America Women in Tech Awards, recognizing breakthrough achievements across nine categories including Aspiring Teen, Best Ally, Global Leadership, Most Disruptive and Most Impactful Awards as well as the Life Time Achievement awards with 2025 finalists:

Julie Godin , Executive Chair of the Board of Directors, CGI

, Executive Chair of the Board of Directors, CGI Kathleen Kramer , President, IEEE

, President, IEEE Nicole Martel , CEO, AQT – Quebec Technology Association

, CEO, AQT – Quebec Technology Association Lauren Woodman , CEO, DataKind

, CEO, DataKind Michelle Soul, President, Aero Athena

Registration:

Event Details:

Date: September 12, 2025

Location: Vena Solutions Toronto

Vena Solutions Toronto Time: Symposium: 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM ; Awards: 5:30 PM – 9:30PM

About Women in Tech Global

Founded in 2018 by Ayumi Moore Aoki, Women in Tech® Global operates in 65 countries with over 250,000 members worldwide. The organization aims to impact 5 million women and girls in STEM by 2030, focusing on education, business development, digital inclusion, and policy advocacy. Women in Tech® Global leads tech diplomacy initiatives that influence international cooperation and policy development for a more inclusive digital future.

The Canada Chapter and USA Chapter of Women in Tech® Global work collaboratively to advance opportunities for women in technology across North America, fostering cross-border partnerships and shared learning initiatives.

