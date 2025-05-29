AI Meets Audit Powerhouse: Qualifyze Launches Quality Insights Platform to Help Global Pharma Manage Supplier Site Risk

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Qualifyze, already the global leader in third-party audit services for the pharmaceutical industry, announces the launch of Quality Insights Platform, an AI-powered platform that transforms the world's largest pharmaceutical audit database into a strategic risk management tool.

Supply Chains on the Brink: Why Pharma Can't Afford to Wait

Quality Insights Platform: Real-time site risk insights at your fingertips.

Ensuring timely availability of medicines has become one of the toughest challenges in pharma today. While current tariffs on US imports have spared the pharma sector for now, ripple effects across the global economy are here to stay and are intensifying cost pressure. Furthermore, the tightening of regulatory frameworks, growing geopolitical tensions, and climate-related disruptions make the need for agile, proactive site risk management undeniable.

Quality, Regulatory, and Procurement teams are under immense pressure. Juggling supplier data from multiple sources, many still rely on manual processes. This reactive approach leads to costly quality incidents, regulatory setbacks, and reputational risk—not to mention the operational stress for all involved.

Introducing Quality Insights Platform: A Smarter Way to Manage Site Risk

Enter Quality Insights Platform: an AI-powered co-pilot for quality and procurement professionals. Built on Qualifyze proprietary data from over 4,500 audits, complemented by information from regulator bodies, the platform delivers actionable intelligence. It flags quality risks before they materialize and supports faster supplier qualification, thereby strengthening supply chain resilience.

"This is not just another AI tool. Quality Insights adds a layer of accuracy, since it is trained on our proprietary Pharma audits database, the largest worldwide," said Dr. Schneider, CEO of Qualifyze. "With this solution, we deliver at least a 65% reduction in time and costs for new supplier qualification and proactive quality site risk management."

Almirall was one of several companies involved in the development of Quality Insights Platform. "The platform is intuitive to navigate, with detailed and objective information. Having a common ground of easy to share data for sourcing discussions with Procurement is a real advantage," said Miquel Romero, Quality Assurance Senior Director at Almirall.

Quality Insights Platform is available via a subscription model and requires no IT system setup. Learn more and request a demo at qualifyze.com.

About Qualifyze:

Founded in 2019, Qualifyze is the global leader in third-party audit services for the Life Sciences industry. With the world's largest database of pharmaceutical audits, the company enables data-driven compliance, risk management, and supplier qualification. By turning quality data into strategic foresight, Qualifyze empowers pharma companies to build trust and resilience across their supply chains.

