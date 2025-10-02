AI, Leadership, and Data Among Key Topics as First Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Montreal Speakers Revealed

Info-Tech Research Group has confirmed the first group of featured speakers for LIVE 2025 in Montreal, taking place November 25–26 at Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth. The global IT research and advisory firm's lineup of internal thought leaders will deliver research-driven sessions addressing AI, leadership, talent, and Canadian technology trends, all under the event's theme, "Transform IT. Transform Everything."

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has announced the first round of internal speakers for its flagship conference, Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Montreal. The popular IT industry event will make its Canadian return this November 25-26, 2025, at Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth in Montreal. As the final stop in the firm's global 2025 LIVE tour, the Montreal event will feature a curated lineup of sessions designed to provide CIOs, CISOs, and IT leaders with actionable strategies, practical insights, and exclusive access to Info-Tech's analysts.

"LIVE Montreal will showcase the depth of our internal expertise across AI, leadership, talent, and data," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison . "Info-Tech's analysts bring a unique ability to translate global technology trends into practical strategies for CIOs and IT leaders. This first lineup of speakers demonstrates how Info-Tech helps leaders move from theory to execution and prepare their organizations for the future."

Confirmed Speakers for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Montreal

Gord Harrison, Chief Research Officer, Info-Tech Research Group

Gord Harrison has been with Info-Tech Research Group since 2002, leveraging his background in IT consulting, software development, and technical architecture to shape the firm's practical and tactical research. Prior to joining Info-Tech, Harrison worked as an IT consultant with a focus on business analysis, project management, and insurance application development, following his early career in educational game software. Known for bringing order out of chaos, Gord applies a customer-first, agile philosophy to deliver exceptional value and experiences for organizations.

Session: Transform IT, Transform Everything

In this keynote, Harrison will share how organizations can succeed in the exponential world of agentic AI, revealing how Info-Tech is leveraging agentic AI to enhance team performance and help leaders bridge the adoption gap. Attendees will gain clarity on emerging AI use cases, practical steps for adoption, and the organizational changes required to integrate AI agents responsibly and effectively..

Rob Garmaise, VP of AI Research, Info-Tech Research Group

Rob Garmaise brings a diverse background in business transformation, technology leadership, and innovation strategy. As a previous Chief Innovation Officer, Garmaise was responsible for modernizing the firm's operations and positioning it for future success. He has also held senior roles at Microsoft, Workbrain, Blockbuster Canada, and TheGuarantors. Rob holds a degree in mathematics from Harvard University and an MBA from Northwestern University.

Session: The Rise of AI Agents

During this session, Garmaise will share how organizations can succeed in the exponential world of agentic AI, revealing how Info-Tech is leveraging agentic AI to enhance team performance and help leaders bridge the adoption gap. Attendees will leave with a clearer understanding of emerging AI agent use cases, practical steps for integrating them responsibly, and the organizational changes necessary to maximize their value.

Carlene McCubbin, AVP of Research Development, Info-Tech Research Group

Carlene McCubbin has led the growth of Info-Tech's Organization and Leadership practice, with expertise spanning governance, operating models, and human capital development. McCubbin has partnered with clients to design custom leadership and organizational programs, applying rigorous research, data analysis, and communications expertise gained from her Master of Communications Management at McGill University.

Session: The Race to Develop Talent: The Hidden Speed Limit on IT's Ambition

In this keynote, McCubbin will introduce the AI-Human Flywheel, a model that scales capability through automation, augmentation, agent integration, and human adaptability in an AI-driven world. Those in attendance will discover concrete approaches to accelerating capability development, balancing human and machine contributions, and sustaining adaptability in an environment of constant change.

Jeremy Roberts, Senior Director of Research and Content, Info-Tech Research Group

Jeremy Roberts has authored research across cloud computing, IT trends, and end-user computing, and has been particularly active in shaping Info-Tech's Exponential IT research. Roberts is a frequent commentator in the media, providing an expert perspective on emerging technology issues, and a regular speaker at industry events. Roberts holds an MSc from the University of Oxford, as well as BA and PhD degrees from the University of Western Ontario.

Session: Info-Tech's Data Digest: Insights From Our Canadian Members' Experiences

In this presentation, Roberts will highlight how cultural, regulatory, and technological shifts uniquely affect Canadian IT leaders and their organizations. The session will provide practical takeaways from Info-Tech's extensive Canadian data set, giving CIOs and IT leaders evidence-based guidance to benchmark their priorities, understand local trends, and apply lessons from peer organizations.

Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Montreal will feature breakout sessions, lightning rounds, keynotes, and one-on-one analyst meetings. The two-day event will provide attendees with practical tools, exclusive research insights, and peer-to-peer networking opportunities in the heart of downtown Montreal.

For more information about the event, please visit Info-Tech's LIVE 2025 in Montreal page. Further details on speakers and agenda highlights will be announced soon. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Montreal

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Montreal to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders and analysts for their audiences.

Media professionals can apply for complimentary in-person passes by contacting [email protected].

Exhibitor Opportunities

Exhibitors are also invited to showcase their products and services to an engaged audience of IT decision-makers at Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Montreal. For more information about exhibitor opportunities, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

