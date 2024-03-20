TAIPEI, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announces the highly anticipated GIGABYTE G6X, a cutting-edge 16-inch AI gaming laptop unveiled at CES 2024 is now available for purchase. Equipped with the Intel® Core™ 13th gen HX processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series laptop GPU, the GIGABYTE G6X delivers exceptional performance, seamlessly handling various gaming titles and professional creative applications. Additionally, its integration of Microsoft's AI assistant, Copilot, streamlines task completion, alleviating daily workloads and unlocking boundless productivity. The GIGABYTE G6X features a unique 4-sided Slim Bezel design, providing users with an immersive view with a 90% screen-to-body ratio, complemented by Dolby Atmos® for personal cinema experience.

AI Gaming Takes the Lead! GIGABYTE G6X AI Gaming Laptop is Now Available

The GIGABYTE G6X boasts Intel® Core™ i7-13650HX processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 laptop GPU, delivering up to 105 Watts of maximum graphics power. The inclusion of MUX Switch technology ensures seamless switching between integrated and dedicated graphics, optimizing performance for varying workloads. Furthermore, the WINDFORCE Cooling Technology, featuring a dual-fan design and 3D VortX air-channeling, maximizes airflow for efficient heat dissipation, while the Icy Touch design ensures comfortable temperature control during intense gaming sessions.

To deliver a better user experience, the GIGABYTE G6X is equipped with dedicated AI TensorRT, enhancing AI computing performance, along with Deep Learning Super-Sampling (DLSS) technology for realistic graphics rendering. The user-friendly Copilot key provides quick access to Microsoft's Copilot in Windows, facilitating seamless AI assistance. Moreover, the integration of Dolby Atmos® provides users with a personalized cinematic audio experience, further elevating the gaming experience.

In terms of design and endurance, the GIGABYTE G6X features a sleek 16-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 4-sided Slim Bezel design. Its 73Wh battery capacity ensures prolonged usage, with fast charging capabilities allowing for a 50% charge in just 30 minutes and supports PD 3.0 Type-C Charging.

In addition to the GIGABYTE G6X, GIGABYTE offers a comprehensive lineup of AI gaming laptops, including the AORUS 16X, flagship AORUS 17X; AORUS 17, and AORUS 15, both optimized with AI-specific Neural Processing Units (NPU). For more information, please visit the GIGABYTE G6X product page at: https://bit.ly/AORUS_G6X_Laptop

SOURCE GIGABYTE

For further information: Jessica, [email protected]