AI firm Graph raises $3 million in Seed Funding from Bessemer Venture Partners to disrupt $8 billion pharmacovigilance market

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- California based Graph AI, focused on patient safety and pharmacovigilance, announced its $3 million Seed round, led by Bessemer Venture Partners. The investment will enable Graph to accelerate product innovation, expand its engineering team, and drive global market adoption.

Raghav Parvataraju, CEO and Founder, Graph AI

Graph is a prime example of the new wave of AI-native challengers reshaping the pharma and life sciences landscape, especially the $8 billion pharmacovigilance market. Pharmacovigilance, mandated by global drug regulatory authorities, requires pharmaceutical companies to continuously monitor, detect, and report adverse drug events (ADE) across a drug's entire lifecycle.

Currently, pharma companies outsource this process to services firms, who deploy armies of individuals to manually scrape data from various sources and report ADEs. By keeping a human-in-the-loop only for select regulatory-mandated steps, Graph enables companies to transition from manual, error-prone, and time-intensive workflows to highly automated, AI-driven systems that enhance the efficiency and accuracy of medical reviews while ensuring regulatory compliance.

Founded in 2024, Graph is led by Raghav Parvataraju (CEO), Vijay Ponukumati (CTO), Mohan Konyala (CPO), and Ashutosh Bordekar (CFO), industry veterans with significant experience across leading global organizations including Infosys, Google, and ServiceNow.

In just over a year, Graph AI has delivered remarkable traction with enterprise customers and built a rapidly growing pipeline spanning over 7,000 drugs. Customers have reported up to 70% efficiency gains, 90% faster regulatory reporting, and substantial cost savings while ensuring end-to-end traceability and audit readiness.

The founders said: "The life sciences industry continues to grapple with outdated technology, fragmented point solutions, data silos, and manual handoffs that hinder decision-making and elevate compliance risks. At Graph, we're addressing these challenges with a unified, AI-native safety platform that integrates context, compliance, and intelligence into a single seamless ecosystem. Our vision is to make patient safety smarter, faster, and more connected, empowering pharmaceutical enterprises to achieve safer outcomes, stronger regulatory confidence, and exponential efficiency across safety operations."

Nithin Kaimal, Partner at Bessemer Venture PartnersIndia, said: "We're excited to partner with Graph AI as they redefine labour intensive and inefficient pharmacovigilance workflows through AI-native solutions that prioritize accuracy and scalability. At Bessemer, we're deeply optimistic about the transformative potential of AI to reimagine traditional services models as for the first time, delivery is shifting from labour arbitrage to intelligence arbitrage, empowering enterprises to work with firms that deliver faster, smarter, and more adaptive solutions. We look forward to supporting the Graph team as they continue to scale new heights."

