AI-Driven Video Intelligence and RF-Powered Detection Moving to the Front Line of Military Modernization

Rising demand for real-time intelligence and electronic awareness is fueling rapid growth across the global AI-enabled defense systems market

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Market News Updates News Commentary - Autonomous systems powered by AI video intelligence and RF-based detection are quickly becoming a core layer of modern military operations because they help forces "see" the battlefield faster and react earlier than human-only systems ever could. AI-driven video analytics can scan huge volumes of drone feeds, surveillance cameras, and ISR platforms in real time to identify vehicles, personnel movement, or unusual behavior patterns automatically. That means commanders aren't waiting on analysts to review hours of footage--they're getting alerts instantly. This is a big reason the military-focused AI video surveillance segment alone was valued around $655 million in 2024 and is expected to climb to about $3 billion by 2030, showing how quickly defense organizations are investing in visual intelligence tools. Active Companies in the AI/military/defense operations issuing news of recent include: VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).

RF-powered detection adds another critical layer because it can spot signals from drones, radios, and other electronic emitters even when targets aren't visible on camera. When combined with AI video intelligence, these systems create what defense teams call "sensor fusion"--basically merging visual data with radio-frequency awareness so autonomous platforms can track threats across environments like urban areas, borders, or contested airspace. This kind of layered detection is especially important for counter-drone missions, where the global counter-UAS market alone is projected to jump from roughly $2.08 billion in 2025 to over $19 billion by 2035 as militaries try to keep up with the explosion of unmanned threats.

Looking at the bigger picture, autonomous AI-enabled defense systems built around video analytics, RF sensing, and edge decision-making are becoming a centerpiece of next-generation warfare strategy. Governments want platforms that can detect threats earlier, operate in GPS-denied environments, and reduce risk to personnel--and autonomous sensor-driven systems check all those boxes. That's one reason the broader AI-in-defense market is expected to grow from about $9.13 billion in 2025 to roughly $29.48 billion by 2035, with autonomous warfare technologies playing a major role in that expansion. Overall, combining AI video intelligence with RF-based detection isn't just a technical upgrade--it's quickly turning into a baseline capability for modern situational awareness, counter-drone defense, and real-time battlefield decision-making.

VisionWave (NASDAQ: VWAV) Announces Strategic Investment in Foresight Autonomous Holdings and Integration with xClibre™ AI Video Intelligence - VisionWave Holdings Inc. ($VWAV) ("VisionWave" or the "Company") today announced a signed non-binding term sheet for a strategic investment in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: FRSX), under which VisionWave will acquire up to 51% of Foresight's outstanding shares in exchange for $17.5 million in VisionWave equity. This transaction follows VisionWave's April 10, 2026 acquisition of the xClibre™ AI video intelligence IP portfolio, independently valued at approximately $60 million.

Together, these two transactions are intended to enhance VisionWave's capabilities for defense, security, and critical infrastructure customers worldwide.

THE TECHNOLOGY CASE - Modern defense and security environments demand sensing systems that can detect, identify, classify, and act -- across multiple domains simultaneously. VisionWave now believes that the combination of modalities may provide the architecture that seeks to this gap with enhanced performance.

01 RF Sensing Layer VisionWave's own RF-based AI

detection -- wide-area, all-

weather threat awareness at range



02 Computer Vision Layer Foresight's camera-based stereo

and thermal perception, proven

across automotive and defense

programs 03 AI Video Intelligence xClibre™ behavioral analytics --

turning existing camera

infrastructure into continuously-

learning AI agents

The convergence of these three layers -- RF detection, multi-spectral computer vision, and AI-driven video analytics -- with the goal of offering synergies by producing a perception capability beyond what any single-modality company can deliver. RF tells you something is there. Foresight's optics tell you where it is and how it's moving. xClibre tells you what it's doing and whether it is a threat.

AUTONOMOUS ACTION VisionWave C2 + Autonomy Pipelines -- Argus counter-UAS, interceptor

drones, UGVs, fixed-site deployments AI INTELLIGENCE xClibre™ -- behavioral analytics, real-time alerting, forensic search, event-

to-action pipeline; edge-first, no cloud dependency VISUAL PERCEPTION Foresight (FRSX) -- stereo vision, thermal imaging, 3D obstacle detection;

proven in automotive-grade and defense environments RF DETECTION VisionWave RF -- wide-area, all-weather detection; the foundational

sensing layer that triggers the full stack

INTEGRATED ARCHITECTURE - This architecture is intended to reduce false-positive response rates while accelerating detection-to-decision timelines.

WHY THIS COMBINATION IS UNIQUE - Today, perception technology across defense and security is fragmented. RF specialists don't build video AI. Video AI vendors don't build RF. Autonomous systems integrators buy from multiple vendors and stitch together incompatible stacks. It is the goal of VisionWave to eliminate this fragmentation.

The combination of Foresight's camera-based perception platform -- with its deep IP in stereo vision, obstacle detection, and real-time processing -- and xClibre's AI video intelligence layer seeks to create a visual sensing capability that is architecturally designed to complement RF, not compete with it. The intended result is a heterogeneous sensing stack where each modality strengthens the others: RF provides range and all-weather coverage; optics provide classification and confirmation; AI video analytics provide context, pattern recognition, and actionable intelligence.

"We are not building another sensor company. We are building the intelligence layer that sits above sensors -- one that can take inputs from RF, from cameras, from thermal imaging, and from AI video analytics, and translate them into decisions and actions. The intended Foresight investment and the xClibre acquisition are the two building blocks that make that architecture real. Together, it is our goal to put VisionWave on a technology footing that we believe is genuinely differentiated." -- Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman & CEO, VisionWave Holdings, Inc. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for VWAV by visiting: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/VWAV/news/

Other recent developments in the defense/military/AI industries of note include:

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global defense technology leader, announced it was awarded a $14.6 million production contract by the U.S. Army for the VAPOR® Compact Long Endurance (CLE) unmanned aircraft system (UAS), its all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) platform, under the Company-Level Directed Requirement (CoLvl DR) Small Uncrewed Aircraft System (SUAS), Tranche 2.

The award supports the Army's Medium Range Reconnaissance (MRR) initiative, one of the Army's ongoing unmanned systems procurements.

"Being selected for the Company-Level Directed Requirement validates VAPOR CLE's performance, adaptability, and mission value," said Jason Hendrix, Vice President and General Manager of SUAS at AV. "This award reflects AV's commitment to delivering operationally relevant, rapidly deployable solutions that meet the Army's urgent needs and evolving mission requirements."

Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, announced that its subsidiary, 4M Defense has received an $10 million order as part of the recently announced $50 million demining program related to the $1.7 billion Eastern Border Security Barrier initiative led by the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

The award represents the initial phase of execution under the recently announced tender and expands Ondas' active demining operations. The contract is part of a broader border security initiative led by the Israel Ministry of Defense, where large-scale land clearance is required to support the development of new infrastructure along Israel's eastern border, including the evacuation of legacy minefields to enable construction of a new security fence system.

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced it has successfully integrated its Maritime Mission Equipment Package (M-MEP) on an autonomous unmanned surface vessel (AUSV), delivering a new counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) capability designed to detect, track, identify, and defeat aerial unmanned threats operating in the maritime domain. Built for rapid integration on crewed and uncrewed platforms, the solution provides a mission-ready layer of protection for ships, ports, littoral infrastructure, and expeditionary forces facing an increasingly complex drone threat environment.

"Aerial unmanned threats are evolving quickly -- in range, autonomy, and numbers," said Cari Ossenfort, senior vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS Naval Electronics business unit. "The M-MEP is engineered to help the U.S. Navy and allied forces stay ahead of that threat with a modular package that brings sensors, command and control, and defeat options together into one integrated capability that can be fielded fast."

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) provides advanced AI-driven detection solutions primarily through NVIDIA Morpheus, an application framework that allows cybersecurity developers to create optimized pipelines for filtering, processing, and classifying large volumes of real-time data. These solutions leverage accelerated computing to improve threat detection and anomaly identification, often operating up to 600X faster than CPU-only servers.

By deploying AI to protect valuable data and digital operations, industries can focus their resources on innovating better products, improving customer experiences and creating new business value.

NVIDIA offers a number of tools and frameworks to help enterprises swiftly adjust to the evolving cyber risk environment. The NVIDIA Morpheus cybersecurity framework provides developers and software vendors with optimized, easy-to-use tools to build solutions that can proactively detect and mitigate threats while drastically reducing the cost of cyber defense operations. To help defend against phishing attempts, the NVIDIA spear phishing detection AI workflow uses NVIDIA Morpheus and synthetic training data created with the NVIDIA NeMo generative AI framework to flag and halt inbox threats

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