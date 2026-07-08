AHOY Partners with Will Be Live to Accelerate North American Growth and Partner Expansion

MONTREAL, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - AHOY, the company building the infrastructure layer for Physical AI, today announced a strategic partnership with Will Be Live, a growth, commercialization, and ecosystem development firm founded by entrepreneur and revenue strategist Nima Mirpourian.

The partnership is designed to aid in the acceleration of AHOY's expansion across North America through enterprise engagement, strategic partnerships, channel development, and the creation of a scalable reseller ecosystem capable of bringing AHOY's technology to organizations across multiple industries

As part of the partnership, Will Be Live will work directly with AHOY leadership to help grow market adoption, recruit and support regional partners, and expand access to AHOY's portfolio of Physical AI and sovereign infrastructure technologies.

"Building great technology is only part of the equation," said Jamil Shinawi, Founder and CEO of AHOY. "The next challenge is ensuring the right organizations understand how to deploy it and realize its value. Nima and the Will Be Live team have built a strong reputation and our trust for building ecosystems, and helping to create meaningful market momentum. We're excited to have them as part of our network of partners."

AHOY's platform powers systems that perceive, reason, decide, and act across real-world environments. The company's technologies are currently deployed across transportation, aviation, utilities, government, logistics, and enterprise environments in tens of countries.

Through this partnership, Will Be Live will serve as a strategic channel development partner, helping AHOY expand its presence throughout North America while supporting the development of a broader ecosystem of resellers, implementation partners, system integrators, and enterprise customers.

"Physical AI represents one of the largest technology opportunities of the next decade," said Nima Mirpourian, Founder and CEO of Will Be Live. "AHOY has built an extraordinary technology platform with real deployments, real outcomes, and a clear vision for where the industry is heading. Our role is to help expand market access, increase strategic relationships, and support the development of the partner ecosystem necessary to bring these capabilities to organizations at scale, globally."

The partnership forms part of AHOY's broader global growth strategy, which combines direct enterprise engagement with a growing network of regional partners capable of delivering AI-powered operational transformation across both public and private sector organizations.

"One of our core beliefs is that ecosystems scale faster than companies," said Mohannad El-Barachi, CSO at AHOY. "Will Be Live brings the relationships, commercial expertise, and execution capability needed to help us expand our world-class partner network throughout North America. This partnership is about creating long-term leverage for customers, partners, and the broader AHOY ecosystem."

AHOY and Will Be Live will focus on expanding adoption across key sectors including transportation, aviation, logistics, utilities, smart infrastructure, government, and enterprise operations.

About AHOY

AHOY is a deep-tech frontier lab and infrastructure company delivering Physical AI for the real world: infrastructure that perceives, decides, and acts in the physical environment, rather than operating on digitized representations alone. Its modular Physical AI stack, AHOY Machine Studio, spans perception, reasoning, decisioning, and orchestration, and is available for sovereign deployment as the Perception Suite.

It runs on-chip, at the edge, on-prem, and in hybrid cloud configurations to provide auditable action for cities, transportation networks, utilities, sovereign sites, and other complex environments. Founded by Jamil Shinawi in 2018, AHOY operates from hubs in Montréal, Dubai, and more, with 40+ operating arms across 30+ countries and with a partner-led model that has reach to 100+ geographies. Its research, conducted through its frontier lab Trouvé Labs, feeds directly into platform development.

About Will Be Live

Will Be Live is a growth, commercialization, and ecosystem development firm helping technology companies accelerate market adoption through strategic partnerships, channel development, revenue operations, demand generation, and go-to-market execution. The company works with emerging and established technology organizations to build scalable growth engines, partner ecosystems, and commercial infrastructure.

SOURCE Ahoy

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