Ahmed Abdel-Saheb Joins Signal Hill Equity Partners as United States based Managing Director

Signal Hill Equity Partners to establish a Washington D.C. office to further enhance the Firm's presence, focus and its commitment to investing in the United States, targeting the Architecture, Engineering, and Consulting ("AEC") and Essential Services sectors

TORONTO, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Signal Hill Equity Partners ("Signal Hill"), a leading lower middle market private equity firm focused on investing in AEC and Essential Services businesses with approximately $500 million under management, is pleased to announce that Ahmed Abdel-Saheb has joined the Firm as Managing Director, based in Washington, D.C.

Ahmed will lead the formation of Signal Hill's Washington, D.C. office with a focus on sourcing and executing US-based investment opportunities, while also growing the Firm's presence within the United States. Ahmed has over fifteen years of investment experience, covering private equity, investment banking, as well as the public sector. Previously, Ahmed was a Partner at Godspeed Capital a private equity investment firm focused on organic and acquisition growth strategies in the lower middle-market government services and AEC space where he was responsible for the origination, evaluation, due diligence, negotiation, and execution of investment opportunities. Prior to joining Godspeed Capital, Ahmed was an investment banking Vice President at Greenhill & Co., focused on providing M&A and corporate financial advisory services to the industrial and technology sector. Ahmed is a Chartered Financial Analyst and received an MBA from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business and his B.A. in Economics and B.S. in Marketing from the University of Maryland.

"We are excited to have Ahmed join Signal Hill to further expand our platform and accelerate our growth into the United States," said James Johnson, Co-Founder and CEO. "The Firm remains very focused on investing in and building enduring companies, and Ahmed's background and expertise help enhance our investment pursuits as we continue to execute our long-term, patient capital strategy within the United States."

