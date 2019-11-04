Ahead of PetSmart Charities® of Canada's National Adoption Weekend, A New Survey Finds Canadians Lean on the Healing Power of Pets

A new Pet Poll, conducted by DART Insights for PetSmart and PetSmart Charities of Canada, found that 91 per cent of Canadian pet parents* said there have been times in their life when putting their arm around their pet has helped reduce their sadness or stress. Additionally, 84 per cent of respondents said their pet sensed their mood, especially when they were feeling low, and would actively act as a source of comfort during that time.

"Pets are shown to have positive contributions to health and happiness, illustrating how incredible and strong the human-animal bond is," said Amanda Landis-Hanna, DVM, Senior Manager of Veterinary Outreach, PetSmart Charities of Canada. "Adoption is mutually beneficial – pet parents provide homeless pets with a second chance and a forever home, while pets provide humans a companion who will be by their side through any situation with unconditional love when needed most."

"From providing a source of comfort through physical contact, to counteracting feelings of judgement or negative self-worth for individuals struggling with depression or anxiety, pets can have a powerful effect on us – especially during this time of year," said Landis-Hanna. "Bringing a pet home before the holidays gives them time to adjust to new surroundings before a hectic time and can also help individuals cope during what can be a stressful season."

Whether big or small, furry or scaly, young or old, pets are known to bring mental and physical health benefits and at the November National Adoption Weekend event, prospective pet parents will get the chance to experience the human animal bond first-hand. During each adoption weekend, PetSmart Charities of Canada invites hundreds of local humane societies, SPCAs and pet rescue organizations into PetSmart stores across Canada so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home.

As one of Canada's leading funders of animal welfare, PetSmart Charities of Canada is doing its part to strengthen this bond by providing grants supporting nearly 200 animal welfare organizations across Canada to provide shelter, socialization and veterinary care to homeless pets to prepare them for adoption. PetSmart and its non-profit partner have worked together for 20 years to find loving homes for over 300,000 pets and counting through its in-store adoption program during National Adoption Weekends held Feb., June, Sept. and Nov., as well as every day at the PetSmart Charities Everyday Adoption Centres located in stores.

PetSmart Charities of Canada's National Adoption Weekend Details:

November 8-10, hundreds of animal welfare organizations will bring a host of adoptable shelter pets, including dogs, cats, kittens, puppies, and various small pets, into nearly every PetSmart store across North America.



Dates: Nov. 8 – 10, 2019 Times: Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. (local time), Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (local time) Locations: Nearly every one of the 140 PetSmart stores across Canada

Visit www.petsmart.ca to find a store near you.

*Survey methodology

A total of 1,600 pet owners were surveyed—800 dog owners and 800 cat owners by DART Insight and Communications Inc. Using a Bayesian Credibility Interval, the national combined pet owner's results are deemed to be accurate to +/- 2.8%, 19 times out of 20; dog and cat owners weighted to 800 sample each are deemed to be accurate to +/- 4.0, 19 times out of 20. A copy of the analysis and data are available at http://dartincom.ca/polls/.

About PetSmart Charities® of Canada

PetSmart® Charities of Canada is committed to finding lifelong, loving homes for all pets by supporting programs and thought leadership that bring people and pets together. Each year, more than 500,000 generous PetSmart shoppers help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities of Canada using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities of Canada efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as a leading funder of animal welfare in Canada, granting more than $19 million since its inception in 1999. PetSmart Charities of Canada is a registered Canadian charity, a member of Imagine Canada and is independent from the PetSmart business in Canada. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.ca

About PetSmart®

In Canada, PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs approximately 4,800 associates and operates more than 140 pet stores in Canada, as well as eight in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding at PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 200 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 300,000 adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

