AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. Files Preliminary Prospectus for Initial Public Offering of Common Shares

REGINA, SK, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. ("AGT" or the "Company") announced today that it has filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, and obtained a receipt for, a preliminary long-form prospectus (the "Preliminary Prospectus") for a proposed initial public offering of its common shares (the "Offering"). The number of common shares to be sold and the price per common share have not yet been determined.

The Offering is being made through a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Capital Markets and Scotiabank, as joint lead bookrunners, Raymond James Ltd. as bookrunner and ATB Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., BMO Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, TD Securities Inc., CIBC Capital Markets and Desjardins Capital Markets.

The Preliminary Prospectus contains important information relating to the Offering and has not yet become final for the purpose of a distribution of securities to the public. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the time a receipt for the final prospectus or other authorization is obtained from the securities commission or regulatory authority in such jurisdiction. Copies of the Preliminary Prospectus will be accessible under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. An electronic or paper copy of the Preliminary Prospectus and any amendment may be obtained, without charge, from National Bank Financial Inc. by mail at Attention: 130 King Street West, 4th Floor Podium, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1J9, by telephone at (416)-869-8414 or by email at [email protected]; or Scotiabank by mail at Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 40 Temperance Street, 6th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5H 0B4, by email at [email protected] or by phone at (416)-863-7704.

The securities under the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act), except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities in any jurisdiction in which the offering or sale is not permitted.

About AGT

AGT is a globally diversified food company that produces high-quality, nutritious products for everyday consumption. Our products reach consumers in 127 countries and our global footprint consists of 39 state-of-the-art, highly efficient manufacturing facilities operations across 5 continents. These facilities are strategically located near critical freight and logistics infrastructure and in close proximity to key agricultural growing regions, which provides us with the ability to efficiently source, process, and produce healthy plant-based food products that are both tasty and affordable. Our integrated supply chain utilizes the latest manufacturing technologies, allowing us to produce a growing portfolio of packaged food brands in everyday categories including pasta, pulses, rice, and cereals. In addition, we are an integral partner to many global packaged food companies and international retailers through production, supply, and innovation partnership agreements to manufacture proprietary, value added products for their owned global and store brands.

To learn more, please visit: www.agtfooods.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Preliminary Prospectus filed on SEDAR+. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and AGT does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

For further information: Lori Ireland, Chief Financial Officer, Matthew Schroeder, Managing Director, Accounting, (306) 525-4490, [email protected]