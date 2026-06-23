AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting

SYMBOL:TSX: AGTF

REGINA, SK, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. (TSX: AGTF) (the "Company" or "AGT") is pleased to announce the successful approval of all matters for consideration at the annual meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Company held earlier today. A total of 59,252,808 common shares were voted, representing 87.62% of the issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date of the meeting.

All director nominees were elected as directors of the Company, as follows:

Nominee Votes "For" Votes "For" (%) Votes "Withheld" Votes "Withheld" (%) Robert W. McFarland 58,826,192 99.42 % 342,249 0.58 % Murad Al-Katib 57,408,956 97.03 % 1,759,485 2.97 % Hüseyin Arslan 57,504,082 97.19 % 1,664,349 2.81 % Mary Garden 59,123,956 99.93 % 44,485 0.08 % Christos Gazeas 59,106,092 99.90 % 62,349 0.11 % Bradley P. Martin 56,155,770 94.81 % 3,012,671 5.09 % Jawaid Mirza 59,107,592 99.90 % 60,849 0.10 % Marie-Lucie Morin 58,954,256 99.64 % 214,185 0.36 %

In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent auditors, the detailed voting results of which are contained in the Report on Voting Results regarding the Meeting filed by the Company on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About AGT

AGT is a globally diversified food company that produces high-quality, nutritious products for everyday consumption. Our products reach consumers in 127 countries, and our global footprint consists of 39 state-of-the-art, highly efficient manufacturing facilities operations across 5 continents. These facilities are strategically located near critical freight and logistics infrastructure and in close proximity to key agricultural growing regions, which provides us with the ability to efficiently source, process, and produce healthy plant-based food products that are both tasty and affordable. Our integrated supply chain utilizes the latest manufacturing technologies, allowing us to produce a growing portfolio of packaged food brands in everyday categories including pasta, pulses, rice, and cereals. In addition, we are an integral partner to many global packaged food companies and international retailers through production, supply, and innovation partnership agreements to manufacture proprietary, value added products for their owned global and store brands.

To learn more, please visit: www.agtfoods.com.

SOURCE AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.

For investor inquiries, please contact: Matthew Schroeder, Managing Director, Accounting, (306) 525-4490, [email protected]