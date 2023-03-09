JOLIETTE, QC, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Agro-100 just completed a major investment in a new liquid production plant following the integration of Axter Agroscience, a biostimulant company it acquired in 2021. This new state-of-the-art facility will allow Agro-100 to further distinguish itself as a leader in the market.

This new Agro-100’s plant offers super-capacity storage of biostimulants and liquid fertilizers. (CNW Group/Agro-100)

Located on a 30,000 m² site in Joliette, Agro-100's campus now comprises a total of nine buildings; including two manufacturing sites , five warehouses, offices, and a full maintenance workshop. This ultramodern production plant ensures that each product follows a unique production line until it reaches a storage tank. This not only reduces any risk of contamination, it avoids the unnecessary use of water needed to properly clean older systems. From an environmental point of view, the facility also benefits from a water recovery system that drastically reduces fresh water use. "This new production plant gives us a strategic and competitive advantage," said Stéphane Beaucage, President and Chief Executive Officer. He added that the new liquid fertilizer and biostimulant production facility will have a production capacity of 10 million litres of liquid urea and up to 16 million litres of Agro-Foliar and biostimulants per year.

As the global population increases, farmers today are faced with the additional challenge of increasing food production on the same footprint. For Mr. Beaucage, this investment in technology by Agro-100 is in line with these major market changes. Mr. Beaucage points to a recent report commissioned by RBC Financial Group and produced in collaboration with BCG's (Boston Consulting Group) Centre for Canada's Future and the Arrell Food Institute at the University of Guelph in Ontario. The report shows that Canada will need to increase its food production by 25 percent by 2050, just to maintain its contribution to feeding the world's growing population, and to reduce the environmental impact of agricultural practices without increasing the amount of land used.

"Agro-100 is also well positioned for the both the immediate and long-term future by its ongoing investments in innovative research and development programs aimed at identifying methods and technologies to make agricultural practices more sustainable," continued Mr. Beaucage.

As an example, he mentioned the development of technologies such as Oligo Prime, a biostimulant technology that strengthens the plant's natural defenses against abiotic stresses and activates growth responses to promote full yield potential. In terms of supply capabilities, Mr. Beaucage emphasized that the company now boast an impressive storage capacity for finished products of 386,000 litres in bulk and 250,000 litres for packaged product. As for the raw materials used in manufacturing, Agro-100 will benefit from a significantly improved storage capacity of 220,000 litres. In its strategic coverage of Eastern Canadian markets, Agro-100 will have two distribution points in Ontario in addition to its Quebec facilities.

Mr. Beaucage concluded by stating that he is convinced that this exceptional liquid fertilizer manufacturing facility will bring significant added value to the agricultural sector by supplying exclusive and distinctive eco-responsible products capable of providing agricultural producers with increased yields and crop quality regardless of the type of crop; vegetable, fruit, potato and field crops, throughout regions with high agricultural density.

