Agrios Tenant Lowers Production Costs; Improves Yield Efficiency, Increasing Profit Margins

VANCOUVER, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Agrios Global Holdings Ltd. (CSE: AGRO) (OTCQB: AGGHF) (FSE: ØSA - WKN-A2N62K) ("Agrios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Onyx Agronomics ("Onyx or the "Tenant") has substantially reduced their carbon footprint, cutting their energy consumption by 63% and achieving greater yield efficiency by following the growing recommendations made by the Company.

Agrios collects millions of unique data points from the crops over the course of the harvest cycle on a per cultivar basis, and then analyzes this "actionable data" in order to develop effective strategies for optimizing the growing environment and reducing the use of energy, light, and water. Thus, crops are raised sustainably in an environmentally friendly way at a reduced cost.

On the advice of Agrios, the plant density in the growing space is modified and a substantial increase in flower-to-trim ratio has been observed. A simple modification in plant placement increased crop yield efficiency from a 50.5% / 49.5% flower-to-trim ratio to an 81% / 19% flower-to-trim ratio. This results in a higher volume of premium product – an increased yield efficiency at lowered production costs, and increased profitability.

Andrew Lange, Chief Technical Officer, reports that, "Overall production or raw yield doesn't tell the complete story on how a given company is set up to perform financially. There are also several ways to measure crop yield, and some are more effective than others. The most common yield reporting system is grams per square foot (g/sq. ft.) so yields at different facilities can be compared based on productivity. The square footage of the facility is calculated using the canopy of the cultivation area, and product weight should be reported as dry and destemmed."

However, there are no industry regulations or monitoring of how a yield measurement is calculated amongst commercial operators at the present time. There is variance in what is measured as "canopy" space, and product weight could be of an inconsistent product mix.

Lange believes that achieving production and yield efficiency is more important than maximizing raw yield, for several reasons. Large cannabis cultivation facilities have increased operational cost and risk. While such facilities' raw yield may be greater, their production costs are also higher. Companies such as Agrios which have developed production efficiencies and consume less energy or are otherwise environmentally friendly, and have a smaller carbon footprint, are also spending less to create more efficient yields.

Chris Kennedy President & CEO of Agrios stated, "We are pleased to validate the benefits of our technology enabled approach to create a sustainable model, enabling cultivators to be competitive, in these current volatile, compressed markets. We have a strong foundation as we focus on our expansion efforts."

Andrew wrote a detailed explanation of several methods of yield calculation, and the importance of yield efficiency in a June 2019 article for the Cannabis Business Times, entitled Measuring Yield: Why Efficiency Metrics Are Essential. Please visit the link below to view the full article.

https://www.cannabisbusinesstimes.com/article/measuring-yield-why-efficiency-metrics-are-essential/

The Company further announces that it has obtained necessary regulatory approval to amend the conversion price of the unsecured convertible debentures originally issued on June 14, 2019, as part of the Company's non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures pursuant to the news release dated June 13, 2019, from $0.65 per share to $0.50 per share. Such amendment will apply to all the follow-on tranches of the non-brokered private placement. All other terms of the convertible debentures remain unchanged.

