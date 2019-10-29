Agrios Precision Monitored Aeroponics Reduces Labour Costs by up to 80%

VANCOUVER, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Agrios Global Holdings Ltd. (CSE: AGRO) (OTCQB: AGGHF) (FSE: ØSA - WKN-A2N62K) ("Agrios" or the "Company") reports that their proprietary agriculture technology platform of data analytics driven aeroponic cultivation has substantially reduced labour costs by 80%.

The Company recently announced substantial reductions realized by their licensee in numerous areas including nutrients, energy, and water at their environmentally controlled indoor growing facility. These operating efficiencies have lowered production costs and increased yield and profitability for cultivators utilizing the platform.

One of the highest costs associated with cannabis cultivation, in addition to energy costs is labour. Agrios' platform operates with approximately 45 employees, while comparable sized operations usually require 200+ employees. Automated, real time data monitoring reduces labor costs by 80% as workers are not physically transplanting plants numerous times and monitoring or collecting data. Fewer hands-on workers are required and their efficiency is increased as they are trained to perform multiple functions from cloning to harvesting.

Agrios Aeroponic Cultivation Efficiencies:

No soil eliminates the risk of weeds

Facility design reduces the risk of pests, so no pesticides are utilized

Once clones have established a root system, they do not require up potting

Requires average of 45 employees compared to 200 (based on similar size facility)

Ability to grow year-round increasing number of harvests per annum

Ability to replicate exact growing conditions for crop quality, and yield consistency

Ergonomic and environmentally sustainable modular design; scalable to size of operations

"Because there is no soil used in the Agrios platform there is no organic waste produced from transplantation, which requires proper disposal. The design of the Agrios facility minimizes the risk of pest attack, thus enabling the tenant to utilize environmental and biological controls instead of pesticides. Our research on plant density has also led to a dramatic increase in production efficiency for the tenant such that they have actually been able to increase overall yields while simultaneously reducing plant counts and the labor associated with the care of those additional plants," stated Dr. Curt Livesay, Director of Agronomy at Agrios Global.

Aeroponic cultivation of cannabis is highly efficient for many reasons. The number of plants lost from cloning to harvesting is exceptionally low and harvest cycles are shorter. Soil grown cannabis plants have an average grow cycle of 90 days compared to Agrios tenants' grow cycles which average 73 days, providing for up to 5 harvests per annum. Aeroponic growing methods offer the highest degree of control for cultivators looking to increase yield and ensure product consistency. Agrios' automated, modular aeroponic grow systems also allow growers to scale incrementally so they can lower their upfront costs and start harvesting sooner.

Agrios efficiency lowers production costs with:

63% savings in Energy consumption for cultivation

savings in Energy consumption for cultivation 70% reduction in plant Nutrient requirements

reduction in plant Nutrient requirements 80% reduction in Labor costs with automated monitoring

reduction in Labor costs with automated monitoring 90% reduction in Water usage, with some facilities near water neutral

Agrios' platform enables cultivators to capitalize on the advantages of a precision-controlled aeroponic growing environment with the benefits of the above noted efficiencies growing consistent premium quality product. The optimization of crop consistency and yields at significantly reduced operating expenses results in lower production costs, which increases profitability.

About Agrios Global Holdings Ltd.

Agrios Global Holdings is a data analytics driven agriculture technology and services company advancing the latest innovations in indoor growing science. The Company owns, leases and manages properties and equipment for eco-sustainable agronomy and provides advisory services to support all aspects of aeroponic cultivation in the cannabis sector. Agrios is actively pursuing new opportunities to expand its portfolio of tenant growers and infrastructure assets in strategic licensed jurisdictions. Based in Vancouver, BC. Agrios is managed by a highly accomplished team of experienced industry and capital markets experts who are committed to the growth of the company.

