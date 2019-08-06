Agrios Global Holdings Ltd. Receives Analytical Report issued by GBC

VANCOUVER, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Agrios Global Holdings Ltd. (CSE: AGRO) (OTCQB: AGGHF) (FSE: ØSA - WKN-A2N62K) ("Agrios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of the initial analytical research report produced by GBC ("GBC").

GBC's research analysts conducted an extensive site visit of Agrios' state-of-the-art aeroponic cultivation facility in late May 2019. GBC has now completed and published a thorough report of their findings.

The report has been released to GBC's financial network and has been made available on major financial terminals.

Report Highlights:

Buy recommendation of CDN$ 1.38

Describes Agrios as a "technological leader in data driven agrotechnology" with:

Proprietary growing system both scalable and adaptive for numerous crops

Proprietary future ready technology for both long- and short-term growth strategies

Based in Augsburg Germany, GBC is one of the leading independent research and investment companies in the European financial community. GBC provides independent corporate analysis and research for SME's involved in both the capital markets and private sector.

The complete GBC report may be obtained on major financial terminals or by completing the request form at www.agriosglobal.com/research.

Agrios' state-of-the-art-facility tour can be found at https://vimeo.com/channels/1477358/344654853

About Agrios Global Holdings Ltd.

Agrios Global Holdings is a data analytics driven agriculture technology and services company advancing the latest innovations in indoor growing science. The Company owns, leases and manages properties and equipment for eco-sustainable agronomy and provides advisory services to support all aspects of aeroponic cultivation in the cannabis sector. Agrios is actively pursuing new opportunities to expand its portfolio of tenant growers and infrastructure assets in strategic licensed jurisdictions. Based in Vancouver, BC. Agrios is managed by a highly accomplished team of experienced industry and capital markets experts who are committed to the growth of the company.

