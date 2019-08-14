Agrios Develops Versatile Solution for Data Driven Aeroponic Indoor Cannabis Cultivation

Arable soil scarcity, climate change and higher recurrence of extreme weather events are prompting a shift from outdoor to indoor farming which has eco sustainable methods and less environmental impact. According to GBC, an independent research firm, Agrios, a developer of disruptive technology in the field of agri-tech, is "entering a growth phase" as the global need for agri-tech innovations to support eco-sustainable agronomy increases.

Agrios' data-driven aeroponic technology can be used for any type of indoor cultivation. The Company's aeroponic cultivation facilities are equipped with high precision sensors collecting actionable data on 32 key cultivation metrics. Real time data is sent to Agrios' proprietary software, where data analytics allow for precision cultivation, enabling control of numerous variables, including but not limited to, temperature, humidity, lighting, air quality, water, and nutrients.

Agrios' state-of-the-art aeroponic technologies are an attractive solution for the cannabis cultivation industry as cannabis requires specific conditions to grow well and cultivators must ensure these conditions are optimized. Aeroponics greatly reduces the uncertainty of the growing process and makes the duplication of results from one growth cycle to the next one possible.

A major factor in the production of cannabis is the cost of production and achieving consistent product quality. The table below provides an overview of the costs of several cultivation methods. While the cost to produce is lower in an outdoor grow facility, producers are limited to cultivating between one to two crops annually, where Agrios' aeroponic cultivation clients can harvest an average of five times per annum.

Comparatively, growers that use Agrios' indoor aeroponic platform can produce premium quality flower for approximately $1.00 per gram, with higher yields of between 2.5 and 4.0 kilograms per m² annually, nearly five times that of greenhouse yields and ten times that of outdoor yields.

"Agrios' data-driven aeroponics platform is highly advantageous to cannabis cultivators, as it substantially lowers operating costs in the areas of energy, labor, nutrient and water consumption, enabling our clients to remain competitive in today's cannabis market." said Chris Kennedy, President & CEO of Agrios Global Holdings.

About Agrios Global Holdings Ltd.

Agrios Global Holdings is a data analytics driven agriculture technology and services company advancing the latest innovations in indoor growing science. The Company owns, leases and manages properties and equipment for eco-sustainable agronomy and provides advisory services to support all aspects of aeroponic cultivation in the cannabis sector. Agrios is actively pursuing new opportunities to expand its portfolio of tenant growers and infrastructure assets in strategic licensed jurisdictions. Based in Vancouver, BC. Agrios is managed by a highly accomplished team of experienced industry and capital markets experts who are committed to the growth of the company.

