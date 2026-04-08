Agri Spray Drones Announces Strategic Expansion into Canada, Advancing the Future of Precision Agriculture

CAMROSE, AB, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- Agri Spray Drones, a leader in agricultural drone application technology, is proud to announce its official expansion into the Canadian market. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company's global growth and positions Canada at the forefront of next-generation crop protection and precision agriculture solutions.

As Canada continues to evolve its regulatory framework around pesticide application, Agri Spray Drones is entering the market at a pivotal moment. Increasing flexibility in pesticide labeling and application methods is opening the door for innovative technologies that prioritize outcomes, efficiency, and environmental stewardship over traditional, ground-based assumptions.

Taylor Moreland, Founder and CEO at Agri Spray Drones, is extremely excited to bring spray drone technology to Canadian agriculture. From Moreland's perspective, "We have seen this technology grow from novelty to necessity in the U.S. As regulations across Canada change we know that more farmers will adopt spray drones, our drones are a perfect fit for the field sizes, use cases, and to terrain challenges that exist across Canada. Our aim is to provide drone operators with leading technology, the best support, and an R&D partner that actually listens to their needs."

Meeting the Needs of Modern Canadian Agriculture

Canada's agricultural landscape presents both immense opportunity and unique challenges. With vast acreages, ongoing labour shortages, and difficult-to-access terrain, producers are actively seeking scalable, efficient solutions to maintain productivity and sustainability.

Agri Spray Drones addresses these challenges by offering:

Precision application capabilities that reduce input waste and improve crop outcomes

Safe and efficient access to hard-to-reach or sensitive areas

Reduced dependency on traditional labour and heavy equipment

Enhanced operational flexibility during narrow application windows

Drone-based spraying is rapidly emerging as a practical solution to these challenges, providing Canadian farmers with a powerful tool to optimize yield while minimizing environmental impact.

Supporting a Shift Toward Outcome-Based Regulation

Agri Spray Drones' expansion aligns closely with a broader industry shift toward outcome-based regulation where effectiveness, safety, and environmental results take precedence over prescriptive application methods.

By entering the Canadian market at this stage, the company aims to play an active role in shaping how drone application is integrated into future pesticide labels and regulatory frameworks.

We see ourselves not just as a technology provider, but as a collaborative partner in advancing agricultural policy. Our goal is to work alongside regulators, industry stakeholders, and growers to help define best practices and support the safe adoption of drone-based applications.

Canada as a Strategic Gateway for Global Expansion

Beyond its domestic potential, Canada serves as a key strategic bridge for Agri Spray Drones' continued international growth. With regulatory philosophies increasingly aligning across global markets, success in Canada positions the company to expand into other regions embracing similar outcome-driven frameworks.

This expansion reinforces Agri Spray Drones' commitment to innovation, sustainability, and leadership in agricultural technology on a global scale.

About Agri Spray Drones

Agri Spray Drones is a leading provider of agricultural spray drone systems, training, and support. ASD equips ag retailers, service providers, and producers with innovative drone application technology that increases efficiency, accessibility, and precision in modern farming. Learn more at www.agrispraydrones.com.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Agri Spray Drones